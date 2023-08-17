Western Downs Regional Council has revealed its bold vision for the region's showgrounds over the next 15 years.
In its new Western Downs showgrounds strategy 2023-2038, council says there are opportunities to develop "high-quality, stateleading" equine and equestrian facilities at Dalby Showgrounds.
It also sees opportunities for commercial development there, including at the events centre.
However, council says there is also a need to unlock adjacent land "or consider continued site suitability".
For Bell Recreation Reserve, council says there is the possibility for additional economic development with "commercial and non-commercial events held at the showground to support local business".
This includes considering "innovative uses" of the 30-acre paddock and natural woodland.
There are some challenges though, with the Bell site containing the highest number of buildings and structures with a remaining life of 20 years or fewer.
At Jandowae, council will explore new uses for the racetrack centre and other under-utilised areas for new events and uses.
It also sees potential in camping specialisation, building on the showgrounds' camping success, "great facilities", and ability to attract travellers from across the region.
Council has also identified governance and succession issues and the need for an infrastructure response to the growth in camping business.
Regarding Miles Showgrounds, WDRC says exploring new events such as working dog competitions and other agricultural display and cattle shows can be a point of difference.
Over at Tara Showgrounds, it suggests bringing larger events to Tara to support the local economy, and ensuring long-term success through flood prevention infrastructure and upgrades.
Lastly, council states there are opportunities to develop a facility capable of hosting "national events" at Wandoan War Memorial, Racing, and Recreation Reserve, such as camel races, polocrosse, camp drafts, rodeos, races, and social occasions in the function area.
The community's input in November 2022 and March 2023 was integral in drafting council's aquatic centres and showgrounds strategies, which were endorsed by council at its June ordinary meeting.
Strategic communications and council facilities spokesperson, councillor Megan James, said the new strategies provided a clear direction for the development and management of these facilities.
"The endorsed strategies reflect council's commitment to providing modern, attractive, and accessible infrastructure for residents, while balancing the needs and priorities of the community," Ms James said.
"The showgrounds strategy addresses key areas and supports future master planning to ensure well-planned, well-utilised, well-governed, and well-maintained showgrounds for the benefit of residents and visitors."
With the endorsement of the aquatic centres and showgrounds strategies, council now enters the next phase, focusing on the development of master plans that align with these strategies.
These master plans will provide direction for future enhancements and improvements, ensuring that aquatic facilities and showgrounds meet the evolving needs and expectations of the community.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
