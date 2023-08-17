Glenlea Beef 2023 sales putting top Charolais genes into producers' hands

This polled beauty is Lot 3 in the Glenlea Beef Roma Charolais Bull Sale happening on September 13 at the Roma Saleyards. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Glenlea Beef.



PRODUCING high performing, commercially-relevant cattle has been the focus for Glenlea Beef for 50 years, and the stud's 2023 bulls are no exception.

The northern NSW-based operation has 160 bulls on offer over its three Queensland sales at Winton, Clermont and Roma, with bulls to suit all operations.

It's the stud's second run of three sales - all interfaced with AuctionsPlus - and follows three successful sales in 2022 which featured strong top and average prices as well as exceptional clearance rates. Glenlea was recognised as a 2023 Australian Top Studstock herd by Bush Agribusiness in its Top Studs 2023 publication of leading seedstock producers.

Bush Agribusiness analysed the genetic profile and genetic direction of more than 200 leading stud herds from 13 breeds using three key measures of objective measurement.

Glenlea Beef stud principal, Roderick Binny, said the acknowledgement was welcome news.

"We were delighted to be recognised in this industry wide resource and created by a leading pastoral consulting service that specialises in Qld pastoral grazing businesses," Mr Binny said.

The stud is currently in the middle of a busy season with its Clermont Bull Sale taking place on Friday, August 18 where 40 Charolais bulls will go under the hammer.

The Clermont draft includes a number of red factor bulls by first release sire Glenlea Honourable P80 (P) (RF).

Lot 22 to go under the hammer at the Glenlea Beef Roma Charolais Bull Sale. Picture supplied

"His progeny feature extra carcase yield, great temperament, and fine red coats," Mr Binny said.

"Throughout our Clermont catalogue we've selected bulls with extra carcase yield to suit all markets for Charolais progeny, but specifically targeting the bullock market.

"Glenlea-sired progeny have also featured in the Clermont Show commercial beef cattle section, achieving top placings for Shane Benney and and his family, who are repeat local buyers.

"Several teams sired by Glenlea bulls are entered in the cattleman's challenge in 2023-24 by local producers."

Glenlea Beef is also preparing for its Roma Charolais Bull Sale on Wednesday, September 13 at the Roma Saleyards. This will be its largest offering for the year with 100 bulls, including 85 two-year-olds and 15 yearlings.

"We have a range of genetics available at our Roma sale with almost all bulls polled and many PP polled, and again, suiting all clients, from the weaner producer to the bullock producer," Mr Binny said.

"We have many high growth and carcase bulls featured in the sale and this year we also have 30 Charolais bulls with low birthweight suitable for heifer matings.

"With performance recorded seedstock, we can identify bulls with lower birthweight and higher calving ease to offer new and existing clients.



"This gives a viable alternative to lower yielding, less growth Angus heifer bulls.

"These are selected from our lines of bulls with performance recorded early gestation and low birthweight bloodlines."

High performing cattle that boost production from the farm to the processor drive the Glenlea Beef program. Glenlea Beef is focused on boosting returns for clients, with high calving percentages, premiums for Charolais-cross cattle, and improved carcase yield.

"Glenlea Charolais was established in 1973 with the simple vision to produce more kilograms of beef from our cows and existing land base using Charolais genetics, and that production focus remains," Mr Binny said.

A sire verified, PP polled Charolais bull ready for sale as Lot 4 at the Glenlea Beef Roma Charolais Bull Sale. Picture supplied

"Our clients are benefiting from a higher calving percentage due to the added libido of our Charolais bulls putting more calves on the ground.



"Clients are getting heavier calves, with our cattle offering industry leading growth rates with the use of our Charolais genetics, and there are always premiums for Charolais-cross cattle in all northern markets."

Glenlea's 2023 Winton sale was a very solid sale with a new client purchasing 11 bulls and repeat buyers bidding freely on the crossbreeding focus charolais sires on offer.

It had a 100 per cent clearance to average more than $7700, with bulls going to operations from Alpha to Charters Towers, Julia creek, Boulia and locally around Winton and Longreach.

At Clermont in 2022, there were some outstanding individual sales ($22,000 for Allednaw Glenlea Leopold R55 and $20,000 for Glenlea Kenworth R82) to new and existing clients with an offering of younger bulls that were very good value, on the market at the time, Mr Binny said.

We're continually focused on improving our genetics and to increase genetic value in our cattle, and for that to translate into increased returns to buyers of Glenlea Bulls and offering the Qld market consistent lines of bulls with adaptability, improved productivity on farm and increased profits with Charolais-cross progeny. - Roderick Binny, principal, Glenlea Beef

Glenlea's 2022 Roma sale all two-year-olds sold, topping at $32,000 for Glenlea Louis R305E (P) and averaging $15,000, with 95pc of yearlings selling and averaging more than $10,000.

"Our expectations are for our averages to come back to some extent this year in line with the general cattle market, so it's a great time to upgrade genetics for all producers as daughters of sire's purchased this year will still be in the herd in 10 to 15 years' time," Mr Binny said.

Glenlea cattle are well-suited to the Qld climate and market opportunities and Mr Binny has plans to establish a base in northern Qld.

This will make it easier for new and existing clients to inspect and purchase paddock bulls.

"We're continually focused on improving our genetics and to increase genetic value in our cattle, and for that to translate into increased returns to buyers of Glenlea Bulls and offering the Qld market consistent lines of bulls with adaptability, improved productivity on farm and increased profits with Charolais-cross progeny," he said.

Glenlea Beef is constantly investing in its seedstock program, with a recent purchase being the exclusive semen rights to $245,000 bull SCX JEHU (PP), the highest priced Charolais bull ever sold at auction in Canada.

"He's an exciting new sire for us, a proven sire in Canada with daughters in production and sons that have sold to $80,000," Mr Binny said.