A group of six orchards in one of Australia's most favoured macadamia production areas is set to be sold as a single operation.
Located in the Bundaberg region, the trees vary in ages from one to five years and cover an area of 443 hectares (1095 acres).
The farms are backed by 1542 megalitres of water allocations sourced from both Sunwater and from underground.
The increasingly productive farms are equipped with pumps and filtration, underground mains, sub-mains, and T-tape irrigation.
Farm 1 has 231ha (570 acres) of cultivated land ready for planting and a 572ML Sunwater allocation.
Farm 2 has 38ha (94 acres) of three years old trees with 395ML of underground water and a 94ML Sunwater allocation. There is also a large shed with amenities and a farmhouse.
Farm 3 is a 44ha (109 acre) two years old orchard with a 110ML Sunwater.
Farm 4 covers 39ha (96 acre) with two years trees and a 98ML Sunwater allocation and 143ML of underground water from three bores. There is also an approved development application for a large scale dehusking facility.
Farm 5 has 36ha (89 acres) of two years old trees with a 91ML Sunwater allocation.
Farm 6 is a 55ha (136 acres) orchard with five years old trees and a 137ML Sunwater allocation. The farm also has a securely fenced large shed with amenities.
Contact Joe Vella, 0491 952 002, or Michael Vella, 0419 025 330, Harcourts Ignite.
