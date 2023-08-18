Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Top Bundaberg macadamia farms to be sold as a single operation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A group of six orchards in one of Australia's most favoured macadamia production areas is set to be sold as a single operation. Picture supplied
A group of six orchards in one of Australia's most favoured macadamia production areas is set to be sold as a single operation. Picture supplied

A group of six orchards in one of Australia's most favoured macadamia production areas is set to be sold as a single operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.