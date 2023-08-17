Firm market for feeder heifers and steers at Monto

There were 726 head were yarded for this week's fat and store sale at Monto.
Agents reported the dry weather is starting to have some effect on the yardings with the market a touch softer across most categories except for the feeders.
Both feeder heifers and steers sold fully firm. Anything with weight sold well this week with the lighter cattle not selling as strong as the past.
Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 237.2c/kg at 580kg to return $1375.76.
Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 203.2c at 624kg to return $1268.27.
Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 193.2c at 555kg to return $1072.26.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 340.2c at 481kg to return $1637.21.
Braford steers sold to 338.2c at 470kg to return $1589.54.
Brangus steers sold to 350.2c at 254kg to return $889.51.
Charbray cross steers sold to 342.2c at 286kg to return $978.69.
Charbray heifers sold to 262.2c at 436kg to return $1144.94.
Simmental cross heifers sold to 256.2c at 445kg to return $1140.09.
Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 250c at 390kg to return $975.
Charbray cross heifers sold to 222.2c at 302kg to return $672.16.
Droughtmaster steers sold to 318.2c at 291kg to return $927.02.
