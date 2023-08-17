Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cross steers 481kg make 340c/$1637 at Monto

August 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Firm market for feeder heifers and steers at Monto
Firm market for feeder heifers and steers at Monto

There were 726 head were yarded for this week's fat and store sale at Monto.

