Silverdale market eases

There was a yarding of 467 cattle at Silverdale on Wednesday.
Agents reported the market remained firm to slightly easier this week for most descriptions. There were not a lot of heavy feeders to quote. Light feeders sold at similar rates as last week. Weaner steers and heifers were slightly cheaper this week.
R Bernitt sold Charbray heavy cows for 225c/kg or $1610.
Sugarloaf Farms sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for 226c or $1380.
Droughtmaster store cows from SB Ryan sold for 175c or $770.
Brangus bulls from The Viking Gard sold for 245c or $1950.
K and M Abraham sold Charbray full mouth ox for 257c or $1917 and Charbray heavy steers for 275c or $1840.
Angus cross light feeder steers from Huth Pastoral sold for 301c or $1134.
K Surawski sold Brahman cross feeder heifers for 251c or $993.
WMR Callinan sold Brangus weaner heifers for 210c or $460 and Santa cross weaner steers for 320c or $845.
Charbray light weaner steers from T and L Miles sold for 325c or $700.
