At just 15 years of age, Chelsea Campbell achieved a feat many cattle exhibitors would only dream of last Friday.
The Brahman breeder from Ellangowan in NSW made her Royal Show debut at Brisbane and led her 20-month-old heifer, M Triple C Carley, to a reserve junior champion ribbon.
Ms Campbell and her family have established a herd of about 50 registered Brahmans in the town south of Casino.
While she has been showing cattle since she was five, it was only after coming to help out at last year's Royal Queensland Show that she decided it was time to bring her own cattle over the border to compete.
"I'm moving away next year to Katherine to work on a station so I thought I might as well come up and do it," she told Queensland Country Life.
"A Brahman steer was my first ever show animal and I sort of fell in love and we got more Brahmans and this is where we are at."
When her heifer, which is by Mountana 1513 and out of Mogul Miss KG Cindy, won her class of three and then received the green reserve ribbon, Ms Campbell couldn't believe her luck.
"I was like oh my God, I've just beaten all these Queensland people," she said.
"My Mum surprised me too and she came up yesterday when she was going to."
She wasn't the only debutant to make the top line of the Brahman ring.
First time exhibitors Glen and Tanya Oppermann from Tango Brahmans, Binjour, also claimed a reserve ribbon with their junior bull, Tango P Acceler8.
It comes off of the back of a Gatton Show supreme tropical bull ribbon for the 19-month-old.
