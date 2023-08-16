It was a buyers market at the Benjarra Limousin Invitational on-property bull sale on Wednesday at Clifton.
Topping at $17,000, a total of 30 bulls sold from the 46 offered, for a sale clearance of 65 per cent, to average $5200.
A breakdown of the sale saw invited vendors A.T Limousin stud sell 10 of 13 bulls to average $4700, and Benjarra Limousin sell 20 of 32 bulls to average $5450.
Secret Service S26 was the top selling bull for $17,000, going to Yacamunda Investments, Mackay.
The pure red homozygous polled bull was the best kept secret for the Benjarra family. His half brother topped the 2022 sale. Benjarra are retaining semen for their herd use only, as they believed he is certainly an exciting opportunity for the breed.
Yacamunda Investments also purchased a second bull, lS35, for $5000, who had tremendous length of body, natural softness and sire appeal.
SD & MJ Russel were bulk buyers of the sale, taking home three red and two apricot bulls to average $4400.
G & F Wrenco Produce at Stanthorpe purchased three black bulls from AT Limousin stud to average $4666.
There were repeat buyers and a few new buyers coming from Collinsville, back out to Augathella and the local areas of Stanthorpe, the Tablelands, and through to Glen Innes and Tenterfield in New South Wales.
Auctions Plus had five active bidders, with two successful buyers and a total of 17 bids placed at the sale.
There was a lot of focus on the first run of bulls, with the whole draft being very consistent and commercially focused.
The Benjarra and A.T Limousin team have put a lot of miles in the bank, endeavouring to source the best genetics to suit the Australian climate.
I have been with QCL for over 24 years and love working with cattle, sheep and goats.
