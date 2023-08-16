Isabella Rye and Benn Hunter have taken out first place in the senior and junior sections of the junior fleece judging at the Ekka on Wednesday.
Representing Livingstone Christian College at Ormeau, Isabella, 15, has been judging for three years, including a trip to the Ekka last year where she placed third in the stud sheep judging.
Isabella said she got into judging after joining the ag program at Livingstone, which she was keen to try after seeing both her Mum and sister get involved.
"I thought I'd give it a try to see how far I could get, and I really like it," she said.
As the oldest member of her school's show team, Isabella said she had learnt a lot from being a part of the show team, but that the leadership skills were something that stood out for her.
It was also a maiden win for 12-year-old Benn, who competed at the Ekka in 2022 but saved his best for this year.
"I'm very happy," he said.
A day student at Scots PGC, Benn lives on his family's farm at Junabee, 15 kilometres from Warwick, where they run mostly sheep, and a small herd of cattle.
Passionate about sheep, Benn said the meat sheep judging was his favourite event to compete in and this was his first time judging wool.
"It came as a bit of a shock," he said.
"Judging meat sheep is probably what I've done the most of, and I really like it.
"I love anything to do with sheep. It's cool leading them around and showing them to people who come up and want to have a look."
Isabella agreed, and both champions will have the chance to try for another ribbon in the sheep judging on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.