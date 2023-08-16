Queensland Country Life
Isabella Rye and Benn Hunter win 2023 junior fleece judging at Ekka

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Senior and junior champion fleece judges Isabella Rye, Livingstone Christian College, Ormeau, and Benn Hunter, Scots PGC, Warwick. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Isabella Rye and Benn Hunter have taken out first place in the senior and junior sections of the junior fleece judging at the Ekka on Wednesday.

