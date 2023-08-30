World-class optics designed in Australia for local conditions

ZeroTech Optics are creating tools that Australians can rely on. Picture supplied

This is branded content for ZeroTech Optics.



It was a problem the Australian team behind the 2018 launch of a locally-designed range of precision riflescopes didn't expect - not being able to keep up with customer demand.

"We knew we had a high quality, high performing product that was really aimed at providing what customers wanted - we'd had shooters testing them out in the field and had had excellent feedback," ZeroTech Optics Global Marketing Manager Ben Clarke.

"Even so, we'd really thought at the start that it would be a challenge to compete with some of the big names in the industry that have been around 60, 70 years, but we sold out of every optic within the first three months."

Today, the demand is continuing and the ZeroTech brand has expanded internationally with distribution in the United States, New Zealand, South Africa and Europe.

The success is really not that surprising. ZeroTech's parent company is TSA Outdoors which was established in Australia in 1965 and is the largest precision optical instruments supplier in the southern hemisphere.

TSA was founded by American James Watkins who came to Australia after his deployment with the US Army in 1945 having served in New Guinea and the southern Philippines as a part of the Philippine Liberation campaign.

"Our optical knowledge and experience comes from more than five decades of optical manufacture and distribution," Mr Clarke said.

"TSA has dealt with everything from telescopes for astronomy to binoculars, to night vision and thermal riflescopes, so when it comes to technology, glass and optics it's not new to us.

The idea for ZeroTech Optics was sparked by TSA's own challenges in sourcing a range of accessible, high-quality rifle scopes. So TSA decided to make them itself.



In 2017, a team of five people from the company was brought together to establish the new ZeroTech Optics range with the mission to design optics with exceptional clarity and precision that were able to stand the harshest conditions, that were backed up by an all-Australian team to support customers, and with an accessible price point.

"Everyone on the team are shooters, we've either been professional shooters or are engineers, designers and customer service professionals and we all understand the unique needs and challenges of our Australian customers," Mr Clarke said.

"We put our heads together and developed this line of optics from an Australian point of view. And then we gave the product to shooters to test out for us and tell us what they do like and what they don't like.



Ben Clarke was part of the team that developed ZeroTech's range of high quality rifle optics. Picture supplied.

"We're continually investing in research and development to make sure we're creating tools our fellow countrymen can rely on, whether they're hunting in the bush, protecting livestock or shooting at the range."

Mr Clarke has himself has had a long passion for shooting sports. He first shot a rifle as a young teen and was hooked. He went on to establish a business working as professional hunting guide helping to control feral animals, and then later worked for some of Australia's top distributors on product development and testing.

He said the experience of those who work for ZeroTech comes through in the product and the customer service it offers.

"We've all done this for a long time," Mr Clarke said. "It means any of our customers can pick up the phone and talk to us about hunting, shooting, optics, engineering, whatever it is."



One of the most satisfying parts of his role at ZeroTech Optics is the company's commitment to supporting up and coming competitive shooters through sponsorships and junior programs, as well as supporting the local rifle clubs.

"Precision rifle is one of the fastest-growing shooting sports in Australia because people can go to the range on a controlled and safe environment and they can shoot field targets; it's really exciting and there's a lot of camaraderie in the clubs," said Mr Clarke.

"Young people can go and compete at local, national and international levels. However, the costs can soon add up, so we want to support them and the community as much as we can to achieve their goals by offering affordable world class optics."



Looking ahead, the ZeroTech Optics team is focused on a constant evolution of their products, building them to higher standards while still being able to offer a superior product at a affordable price.

"We're doing a lot of research into new materials, technology, and design so they perform even better but still maintaining that same price point," Mr Clarke said.

One of the big goals is to continue to focus more of the manufacturing process for ZeroTech Optics in Australia. While components are made off-shore its latest line has its final assembly in Australia.

"We're doing as much as we can in our Australian facility and we'd like to see within two years to have more completed here in Australia," Mr Clarke said