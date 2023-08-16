The market for steers, including weaners and feeder, was firm to slightly dearer at Biggenden on Monday, August 14.
While feeder heifers sold to good competition, some weaner heifers were softer on previous weeks.
The sale attracted 1695 head from Chinchilla, Dululu, Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Tansey, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Gin Gin, Lowmead, Miriam Vale, Brooweena and all local areas.
The highlight of the day was a run of 75 Santa Gertrudis steers from Chinchilla district's Slater family of Glenellen Cattle Co, which averaged 345c/kg at 409kg to return $1413/head.
Burnett Livestock and Realty owner James Cochrane described the sale offering as a "good quality yarding", with processors present in the export market and cattle in those categories selling to firm rates on previous weeks.
Steers between 400 and 500kg made an average of 319.2c/kg, which was up 4.8c from the last sale, steers between 500 and 600kg made an average of 275.5c/kg, which was down 15c, and steers over 600kg made an average of 274.5c/kg, up 4.2c.
"Fat cattle met a full panel of buyers, so they held up on previous weeks," Mr Cochrane said.
"We would also quote feeder cattle as firm with some good runs that met spirited feedlot competition."
Mr Cochrane said weaner steers sold quite well around the mid to late 300c/kg mark, with Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Lowmead selling for the top price, averaging 384c/kg to return $806/hd.
He said feeder heifers also sold to good feedlot competition, however weaner heifers under 200kg, averaged around 38.3c/kg less than previous weeks.
Mr Cochrane said he was expecting numbers to remain similar in coming weeks until the season broke.
In other highlights, four tooth Brahman cross bullocks from Hollywell sold for 283c/kg $1977/hd and the six tooth's for 278c/$2056.
Milk and two tooth Brahman bullocks from Gayndah sold for 288c/$1566/hd.
Two and four tooth Brahman heifers from Dululu sold for 255c/$1267/hd.
Two and four tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Gin Gin sold for 248c/$1185/hd.
Brahman cows from Miriam Vale sold for 224c/$1322. Belmont Red cows from Goodwood sold for 211c/$1151.Brahman cows from Lowmead sold for 211c/$1122/hd.
Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Chinchilla sold for 345c/$1232-$1580. Two and four tooth Droughtmaster steers from Byrnestown sold for 330c/$1499/hd.
Milk and two tooth Simbrah steers from Hollywell sold for 340c/$1401/hd.
Milk tooth Limousin cross steers from Boompa sold for 340c/$1301/hd. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Biggenden sold for 338c/$1335/hd.
Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga sold for 345c/$1328/hd.
Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Lowmead sold for 384c/$806/hd. Simmental cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 358c/$949/hd.
Simmental cross weaners steers from Tansey sold for 368c/$859/hd. Charolais cross weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 378c/$846/hd.
Milk and two tooth Charolais cross heifers from Bundaberg sold for 260c/$1029/hd.
Milk and two tooth Charbray cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 250c/$960/hd.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
