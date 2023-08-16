The state government has announced plans to help agriculture businesses reduce power bills.
The free on-farm energy audits will be delivered by the Queensland Business Energy Saving and Transformation agriculture program, and was announced during the Royal Queensland Show in Brisbane.
The program will help farmers identify opportunities to improve energy-efficiency, specifically targeting small-medium agriculture businesses.
The energy audit results, together with outcomes from prior energy audit programs will be published on a new Ag Energy Information Hub as case studies demonstrating how agricultural businesses are boosting their bottom lines.
Farmers have already gone on to install energy management measures such as installing variable speed drives, upgrading pumps, changing lights as well as connecting new heating and cooling systems, as part of the program.
The state's Energy and Public Works Minister, Mick de Brenni, said improving on-farm practices and energy systems can make a significant difference for ag businesses.
"Farmers understand the need to address energy efficiency just as well and, in most cases, better than anyone, so this program is about saving farmers real money," Mr de Brenni said.
"Agricultural production relies on huge amounts of energy to power pumps, cool storage, and power farm equipment, as well as maintain crops and livestock facilities.
"In some cases, energy represents up to 50 per cent of a farmer's total production costs.
"Improving on-farm practices and systems, changing, or modifying equipment, switching to more efficient energy sources, and purchasing energy more strategically can make a significant difference.
"The Palaszczuk government is working with the QFF to help regional Queensland farmers and graziers to produce and export some of the cleanest, greenest, and most affordable products in the world."
The QBEST Ag initiative follows the development of a free online QFF toolkit offering advice and key considerations to help landholders co-exist with clean power projects and cash in on the energy transformation.
QBEST Ag will be delivered in partnership with Queensland Farmers Federation.
Queensland Farmers Federation CEO, Jo Sheppard said QBEST Ag will build on QFF's previous work on delivering energy audits to more than 180 farms across Queensland helping them to identify potential energy savings worth more than $3 million.
"Queensland farmers produce some of the very best food, fibre and foliage which is recognised globally and provides a $23.44 billion pillar to the Queensland economy," Ms Sheppard said.
"Energy remains an important input for farmers with agricultural enterprises relying on being able toaccess affordable and reliable energy to operate effectively.
"The learnings achieved through these audits, along with other energy related information, will be made available in a one-stop shop online platform, the Queensland Ag Energy Information Hub, to support farmers to make informed decisions in relation to energy efficiency, infrastructure, and technology investments.
"Through QBEST AG. we will also be able to engage with a targeted, diverse range of small to medium farming businesses across the state to continue understanding and share how farmers can improve energy efficiency on farm."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.