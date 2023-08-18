Kingaroy State High School hit the big leagues this year, exhibiting stud cattle for the first time ever at Ekka.
School agriculture assistant Cameron Webster said they were long-time led steer and junior judge entrants, but a round of local wins for their Angus bull Palyah Trademark made them take the plunge.
"He's won a couple of junior champions and a grand champion at the local shows, so we thought we'd bring him down here and try our hand," Mr Webster said.
They also entered Palyah Tennyson and Palyah Tyla in the junior heifer section.
And while the trio didn't pick up a main ribbon, it was the experience that mattered.
"I've been involved with cattle for quite some time, but it's good to be able to do a different side of it," student Indy Eriksen said.
"I'm not really into sports, so it's good that we get this opportunity to go out and represent the school."
Fellow student Rhiannon Braithwaite said she was learning invaluable lessons.
"It teaches you a lot of life skills for when you leave school and try to get into the workforce," she said.
KSHS moved from a Murray Grey stud to an Angus stud in 2017 and also runs a commercial herd of around 35 Murray Grey cross Limousin cattle. The next goal is to sell their three bulls at Coolabunia on August 19.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
