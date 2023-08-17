Bethel delivers Darling Downs perfection

Bethel is well recognised as having some of the best soils Queensland's famed Darling Downs has to offer.
Located on the Condamine River at Yandilla, the 408 hectare (1008 acre) property is 6km off the Gore Highway, 16km north east of Millmerran and 75km south west of Toowoomba.
The originally open river redgum country has deep black self mulching clay soils running to lighter alluvial river soils.
Bethel has 386ha (954 acre) of fertilised cultivation with 332ha (821 acres) planted to wheat, including 132ha (326 acres) that is able to be flood irrigated.
There is stealth variety wheat planted on the dryland country with hellfire in the irrigated area.
The irrigated country has been fertilised at 300kg/ha, with an 80-20 mix of urea and gran-am, with 220kg/ha applied to the dryland country.
The balance cultivation country has sorghum stubble.
The property features 238 megalitre of irrigation water, comprising of a 138ML Condamine Alluvium allocation and a 100ML Eastern Downs Marburg allocation.
Irrigation water is supplied from five equipped bores.
There is 76ML of on-farm storage plus and an additional 15ML of storage in sumps.
There is also a stock and domestic bore supplying water to all of the buildings and a washdown area.
Structural improvements include an office building, workshop, machinery sheds, vehicle shed, barn, 1200 tonnes of silo storage, steel cattle yards, bull stalls, and fuel tanks.
The main four bedroom homestead was built in 1976 and has a renovated kitchen, bathroom and laundry. There is also an attached one bedroom self contained unit. There is also a four bedroom manager's residence and a two bedroom worker's residence.
As an indicator of Darling Downs values, the adjoining dryland properties Hawthorne and Janyne recently sold at auction for $15,326/ha ($6211/acre) respectively.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on September 14, unless sold prior.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural, Toowoomba.
