Several breed societies have come out in defence of their members following a statement by international cattle judge PJ Budler that show cattle run the risk of becoming "circus animals".
A guest judge for the stud beef cattle competition at this year's Ekka, Mr Budler told QCL there had been a divorce between the commercial cattle and show industries in recent decades.
"I think we can have industry appropriate, functioning efficient cattle in the show ring and that would be my advice (to Australian stud breeders) - to keep it real," he said.
Herefords Australia CEO Michael Crowley said a lot of his members used showing cattle as part of their marketing to exhibit and showcase the type of cattle they were breeding.
"And they are wanting to compare their own breeding program against those of their peers in the breed," he said.
"But, I think a lot of the judges that we've been getting to assess the cattle... are judges that are either outside of the breed or who have really strong connections commercially to make sure that the feedback those exhibitors are getting relates directly to the commercial drivers of the industry.
"And I think that provided that is happening - and, I believe it is - the type of cattle that are being shown and the ones that are winning ribbons are the most commercially relevant animals to our industry."
Mr Crowley said someone like PJ Budler travelled around the world and probably sees people who show cattle professionally, but he did not think that was common in Australia.
Droughtmaster Australia's president Todd Heyman said the show circuit in Australia demonstrated the pointy end of the red meat industry.
"Some of the decisions that are made by people who are exhibiting can have a wide ranging impact on the whole industry so to some extent the comments he (PJ) made have some merit...but I have a high degree of confidence in our own breeders that when they are selecting animals to take in the show ring they are considering the commercial relevance of those animals," he said.
Santa Gertrudis Breeders president Michael Doering said he could certainly could see the point that Mr Budler was making in relation to America.
"Like over there, it's all about showing and there's so much prize money in showing that they're losing the relevance of the commercial traits...our showing is far more focused on going out in to the commercial side," he said.
Angus Australia CEO Scott Wright said he could see the risk in context of the US show circuit, but he had not seen that play out here.
"Is it a risk that our animals are bred for shows rather than commercial production systems? Yes, but I would like to underline that the breeders who have supported the shows here in Australia have a strong emphasis on producing cattle that are phenotypically correct and structurally sound," he said.
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
