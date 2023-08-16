Steers reach 374c at Roma

A total of 4310 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 372c and averaged 338c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 374c and averaged 347c, steers 280-330kg reached 360c and averaged 336c, and steers 330-400kg reached 356c and averaged 321c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 348c and averaged 325c.
DL Jones and KL Sharpe, Wardilla, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 374c, reaching $913 to average $859. The Santa Gertrudis cows sold to 230c, reaching $1381 to average $1209. The Santa Gertrudis mickey bulls sold to 306c, reaching $887 to average $887.
Russell Ian Mocker, Surprise, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 366c, reaching $1013 to average $868.
KC Chandler, Glen Tulloch, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 358c, reaching $1188 to average $1008. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 290c, reaching $910 to average $757.
Summerdell Grazing Pty Ltd, Summerdell, Blackall, sold Brahman cross steers to 356c, reaching $1507 average $1316.
Beldene Family Trust, Beldene, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 356c, reaching $1143 to average $949.
John and Meryl McNulty, Mostyn, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 354c, reaching $1487 to average $1078. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 258c, reaching $780 to average $672.
JP and MH Rynne, Jilliby, Tara, sold Angus steers to 354c, reaching $1036 to average $1003.
WJ and EC Groat Family Trust sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 352c, reaching $1119 to average $962.
HD and NJ Nelder, Khyber, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 350c, reaching $1155 to average $1051. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 294c, reaching $1144 to average $804.
Balonne Plains Pastoral Co, Kurray, St George sold Angus cross steers to 349c, reaching $1160 to average $1115.
AR and TM Marsh, Hillsborough Stn, St George, sold Angus steers to 345c, reaching $1216 to average $991.
AF and MF Douglas, Springfield, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 336c, reaching $1190 to average $1053.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 250c and averaged 210c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 294c and averaged 255c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 296c, averaging 240c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 298c, averaging 238c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 286c, averaging 253c.
Stephen Francis and Helen Eliza Wilkin, Everbroke, Roma, sold Charolais heifers to 298c, reaching $1202 to average $1099.
GC and TE Nielsen, Mt Weribone, Surat, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 264c, reaching $1581 to average $1473. The Charolais cross cows sold to 220c, reaching $1458 to average $1309.
Cows 330-400kg reached 200c and averaged 145c, cows 400-500kg topped at 215c, averaging 175c, cows 500-600kg topped at 230c, averaging 205c, and cows over 600kg topped at 232c, averaging 223c.
Yarrawonga Cattle Co., Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 232c, reaching $1682 to average $1472.
