Australian Agriculture Minister Murray Watt made a repeat appearance at the Queensland Farmers Federation's Celebration of Queensland Agriculture event at the Ekka in Brisbane on Tuesday night.
After 15 months in the job, Mr Watt said the government's focus had been working on improving biosecurity, addressing the workforce shortage, increasing sustainability, trade and agriculture's shift to a net zero economy.
Mr Watt also spoke at the inaugural 2022 event, soon after the Albanese government was elected.
The event also heard from State Agriculture Minister Mark Furner, who said Queensland was also benefiting from the tag-team approach and close working relationship between the two levels of government.
Supported by Sparke Helmore Lawyers, the event brought together agricultural industry leaders and government officials from a wide range of industries.
The evening also paid tribute to outgoing QFF president All Dingle, who will stand down at the organisation's annual general meeting on November 16, after serving four years in the position.
