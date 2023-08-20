Genetics sourced from Roma Brangus sale vendors Bruce and Leanne Woodard, Bonox Stud, play a key role in the seedstock enterprise run by the Hampson family, Warialda, NSW.
Jay and Elizabeth Hampson run the business on, Whylackie, which they bought three years ago, though their utilisation of Brangus genetics has spanned 12 years, with the breed becoming their main focus eight years ago with the establishment of their Sunshine Brangus stud.
Mr Hampson said in comparison to the other commercial cattle he has had the Brangus held onto their condition longer when the seasons got tough.
"They also freshened up faster when the season broke and are great mothers. I see the important role Brangus can play in the future of the beef cattle industry."
When establishing their stud herd, the Hampsons bought three cows from Bonox, including the mother of Bonox 637, who had performed well in the Woodards herd.
"She went straight into an embryo program and we had some pretty handy embryo calves by her drop a month ago out of another of the Bonox sire, Bonox 730."
He said he likes the type of cattle Bonox breed.
"Their cattle are produced on harder country. There are no free lunches in the Bonox herd from what we've seen. Cows are expected to perform and rear a calf. They're an easy-doing type of Brangus, which suits us well."
The Hampsons bought their first live bulls from Gunnadoo Park Brangus, and further expansion of their herd included the acquisition of the Valley View Stud's mature cow herd.
"I'm happy with the quality of females we have. We keep our top females and join them at 15 months old. The most profitable cow is one that has a calf every year, so I'm looking at cutting our 12 week joining period down to 10 weeks and we'd like to continue to put pressure on fertility without comprising elsewhere.
Mr Hampson said he enjoys selling his top bulls at the Rockhampton Brangus sale but his main focus is on selling bulls out of the paddock at a competitive price.
"I'm in the process of transitioning into Breedplan. We tag all calves at birth and weigh them throughout their time at Whylackie so it's more of asking the question why I haven't been using Breedplan already, rather than why do it. The more information you have the better."
Bonox genetics has featured in the two top-priced Sunshine Brangus bulls sold to date, and Mr Hampson believes, Sunshine 60, a son of Bonox 830, is their best bull to date.
"He'll be the lead bull in our draft for the Rockhampton sale in October."
Mr Hampson said the Woodards has been a pleasure to deal with.
"They back their product. I'm happy to recommend the Bonox Stud to anyone who's looking for hardy, low-maintenance Brangus genetics."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.