Queensland Country Life

Seaweed has become a methane-buster and key to carbon free wool

Alan Welburn
By Alan Welburn
August 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asparagopsis seaweed, especially the A.armata variety, grows profusely in Spring Bay and is proving to be highly successful as a feed supplement. Pictures supplied
Asparagopsis seaweed, especially the A.armata variety, grows profusely in Spring Bay and is proving to be highly successful as a feed supplement. Pictures supplied
Kingston, Tasmania, Merino producer Simon Cameron happily trialled feeding 48 of his flock for 300 days on the seaweed smoothie with stunning results.
Kingston, Tasmania, Merino producer Simon Cameron happily trialled feeding 48 of his flock for 300 days on the seaweed smoothie with stunning results.

SIT for a moment and ponder these puzzles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Welburn

Alan Welburn

Journalist

Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.