SIT for a moment and ponder these puzzles.
What might the swirling waters of Spring Bay on Tasmania's east coast have in common with the collective smarts of scientists, an entrepreneur with a dash of derring-do who ditched fashion design for farming in the ocean and a Merino wool grower?
Do you wonder how these various players might intersect with the indelicate subject of methane emissions and consequent environmental impact?
What of seaweed and Merino teaming as climate warriors fighting together to produce carbon-free wool?
Baloney, you say. Rest assured it's not.
It's real and happening courtesy of Sea Forest and its cavalcade of enthusiasts led by Sam Elsom, who started the business years ago to address emissions reduction in the agricultural sector.
He enlisted wise heads, called on old mates and luckily found a Merino producer to help him on his way with a carbon neutral wool project with the potential to drive global change, one meal at a time.
Around seven years ago Sam Elsom, sitting alongside his wife Sheree Comerford, was struck by a presentation from the Climate Council's Tim Flannery, who was talking about the dire prospects of a world warming before his eyes.
As he listened, Mr Elsom felt compelled to answer Professor Flannery's call for anyone with entrepreneurial spirit to explore the potential of seaweed to absorb and store carbon dioxide.
"It was like he was talking to me," recounted Mr Elsom, who once dreamed of a future in the biomedical field before pivoting to fashion.
"We listened to Tim in relation to climate change more broadly, not not so much about agriculture, but I got pretty excited about the potential in seaweed to be part of that solution.
"He pointed out seaweed was a zero-input crop with great benefits. Planting things in the ocean and allowing them to photosynthesise just seemed remarkably simple.
"Later I learned the CSIRO was feeding a variety of seaweeds to livestock to measure the impact on methane emissions.
"At that point I did not know of the contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions by livestock but it's been reported by the IPCC that agriculture contributes about 15 per cent of annual global emissions and livestock methane emissions have been reported to be 75pc of agricultural emissions in Australia."
Mr Elsom could see the possibilities and the urgency for change as if sharing Professor Flannery's window to the future.
As he devoured volumes about seaweed and its positive properties his convictions deepened.
Still engaged in the fashion industry running his eponymous label, he found time to hatch an intrepid plan to de-carbonise the livestock industry.
Creditable reports suggest sheep produce up to 30 litres of methane on average each day, far less than cattle but enough to care about considering methane traps heat 80-100 times greater than carbon dioxide.
While Mr Elsom remained busy with his fashion business and seaweed research, CSIRO nutritionist Nigel Tomkins and Rocky De Nys, then a biologist at James Cook University in North Queensland, were testing numerous seaweed species.
They found red algae Asparagopsis, a common seaweed native to the waters of Tasmania, could lower methane production in the rumen of livestock when used in low quantities as a feed supplement.
Mr Tomkins, Mr De Nys and others published a report on their work in 2014 and three years later, as luck would have it, Mr Elsom also discovered Asparagopsis, especially A.armata which grows profusely in Spring Bay.
"That kind of put two things together; one was this opportunity to build seaweed as a solution and another to collaborate with Australian agriculture to provide better high value, low emissions export products," Mr Elsom said.
"We wanted to explore a differentiation in that space ahead of the rest of the world by using Australian science.
"This seaweed has the power to radically reduce global methane emissions."
Then he and a friend from the fashion world got chatting.
"I've known Matt Jensen, the guy behind MJ Bale, for a long time and fortuitously I was having a chat with him about what I was up to and he was explaining how they built a single source program to trace the wool in their garments right back to the farm and then through the mill where the cloth was made," Mr Elsom explained.
"Here was an opportunity to incorporate our product into the feed for livestock and they could follow the process right through the supply chain."
Through Mr Jensen, Mr Elsom met Simon Cameron, a fourth-generation farmer and conservationist in Kingston in Tasmania's northern midlands, who happens to grow superfine Merino fibre from which some MJ Bale garments are made.
An eager Mr Cameron agreed to feed a seaweed supplement to 48 Merino sheep in a world-first trial over 300 days from late 2021 to midway through 2022.
His sheep appeared to enjoy the supplement, displayed no ill effects and, in turn, led MJ Bale to offer the world's first net zero suit, done without compromising the fleece.
The byproduct of the collaboration between MJ Bale and Sea Forest, the business Mr Elsom created to farm Asparagopsis and produce carbon mitigating feed supplements, resonates with the clothing retailer.
"With methane-reduced wool, we think we've found a local solution to a global problem and the potential for the international fashion industry can't be underestimated," a spokesman said
It demonstrated Australian Merino wool was not just a renewable, biodegradable natural fibre but production could limit emissions, he added.
"The biggest opportunity for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is in how we look after our animals and how we look after our land to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the outset," Mr Cameron said at the time.
Mr Cameron has since expanded the trial and likewise for Sea Forest, which is running simultaneous land and bay growing programs.
"This has taken a number of passionate people to come together," Mr Elsom said.
"For the very first trials Simon got up every day, mixed the seaweed into a little bit of barley and fed the animals a seaweed pesto, which was almost a seaweed smoothie.
"Now we have a pellet we can feed out and Sea Forest has developed blocks and loose licks that are going to fit into almost every agricultural system. Besides an 1800 hectare marine lease to grow Asparagopsis we have a 660 ponds on a land-based farm we hope to replicate in other parts of the world."
Saving the planet, one meal at a time and one suit at a time.
