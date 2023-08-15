Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock make 328c, average 321c at Toowoomba

August 15 2023 - 3:30pm
Mixed quality at Toowoomba
Mixed quality at Toowoomba

There was a small increase in supply to 272 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.

