Mixed quality at Toowoomba

There was a small increase in supply to 272 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.
Overall quality was very mixed and not up to the previous week's standard across a number of classes.
The regular panel of buyers was present and operating very selectively.
The very best sold to fair demand however prices tapered off on the lesser quality lines.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 328c to average 321c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed made to 312c to average 296c and restocker lines in the same weight range averaged 286c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 217c with the occasional pen to 236c/kg.
Medium weight yearling heifers to feed made to 270c a fair sample at 233c/kg.
A good selection of heavy weight yearling heifers made to 278c to average 260c/kg.
Heavy weight 2 score cows made to 204c to average 189c/kg. The best of the heavy weights made to 214c to average 211c/kg.
Light weight young bulls sold open auction made to $310/head. Cows and calves made to $1040/unit.
