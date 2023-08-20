Events showcase our agriculture

As tens of thousands of people flock to the Ekka this week, it is a good time to reflect on the opportunities significant events can bring to the Queensland agricultural sector. Keynote agricultural events provide the chance to showcase the incredible contribution farmers make to the economy and to our community. They provide the perfect platform to connect city with country and educate people where their food, fibre and foliage comes from and how it is produced, while also bringing people together from across the state, the nation and from around the world.