Events showcase our agriculture

As tens of thousands of people flock to the Ekka this week, it is a good time to reflect on the opportunities significant events can bring to the Queensland agricultural sector. Keynote agricultural events provide the chance to showcase the incredible contribution farmers make to the economy and to our community. They provide the perfect platform to connect city with country and educate people where their food, fibre and foliage comes from and how it is produced, while also bringing people together from across the state, the nation and from around the world.
This year we have seen the Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers celebrate the Year of Horticulture with a series of creative pop-up displays celebrating the history and regional contribution of some of our most loved fruit and vegetable products, from the pineapple right through to the humble but incredibly nutritious carrot.
Earlier this month, the Cotton Collective took delegates on a range of on-farm tours across the Darling Downs region to show first-hand innovation in water efficiency, soil health and best management practices in action.
Last week, the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia Agribusiness Lunch in Brisbane focused on AgTech with guest speakers, including QFF CEO Jo Sheppard, Queensland Chief Entrepreneur Julia Spicer and Consolidated Pastoral Company CEO Troy Setter, speaking about the enabling role technology is playing in agriculture and further investment prospects between Queensland farmers and the United States.
In May next year, Beef2024 will welcome back international visitors to Australia for the first time since 2018. Now globally considered a bucket list agricultural event, Beef Week attracts thousands of guests to Rockhampton in a week-long celebration of beef, agriculture and regional communities.
Beef Week puts Queensland agriculture on the world stage and offers attendees the ability to engage with industry experts, network and develop new partnerships with international visitors and immerse themselves in a world of new products, services and innovations through the hundreds of trade exhibitors who gather on site for the event.
Beef Australia is calling all interested Central Queensland food producers to sign up to its database so it can share details with participating food vendors and restaurateurs in a bid to help promote the use of local produce at Beef2024.
Whether you are a farmer, a business in the supply chain or simply a general supporter of the agricultural industry, I encourage you to get involved in one of the many incredible agricultural events across the state. Queensland farmers are leading the world in production, sustainability and innovation and it is all right here on your doorstep to see and be a part of.
