PHOTOS: The faces celebrating 50 years of Limousins

The Australian Limousin Breeders' Society brought together producers for a celebration to toast to 50 years in Australia and New Zealand, whilst also celebrating being the 2023 Ekka feature breed.
The celebration event at the Ekka was held at the XXXX Stockmen's Bar and Grill on Friday evening, August 11 after stud judging for the breed was held earlier in the day.
A range of cattle and stud producers from Queensland and New South Wales attended the event and had the opportunity to network and connect with fellow producers.
