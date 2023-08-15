Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Showgirl 2023 Isabella Hanson shares her story

By Brandon Long
August 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's Showgirl Isabella Hanson with her family's Ekka grand champion Brangus female, Bullakeana Unaware. Pictures: Brandon Long
This year's Showgirl Isabella Hanson with her family's Ekka grand champion Brangus female, Bullakeana Unaware. Pictures: Brandon Long

From leading her family's cow to victory in the Brangus stud competition to being named the 2023 Queensland Country LIfe Showgirl just a few hours later, it's been an Ekka to remember for Theodore's leading lady Isabella Hanson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.