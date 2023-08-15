From leading her family's cow to victory in the Brangus stud competition to being named the 2023 Queensland Country LIfe Showgirl just a few hours later, it's been an Ekka to remember for Theodore's leading lady Isabella Hanson.
"It's quite a shock, but I'm ecstatic," Ms Hanson said.
"It's a great opportunity that I have before me now. [I want] to be able to make the most out of it and be able to give back in this next twelve months and into the future."
Growing up with cattle and being a talented dancer and musician, her ability to dodge cow pats and be graceful is something she's fine-tuned.
"Cattle and dancing were my life as soon as I could walk. I was in a tutu but still leading an animal," she laughed.
An active participant in local shows for a number of years and exhibiting cattle since she was young, Ms Hanson has competed at both a state and national level for junior judging and parading competitions across three states.
Ms Hanson will now spend the next year attending important bush events and shows, representing Theodore Show Society and the central Queensland sub-chamber in the process.
She'll also be given the chance to develop her skills as a young female leader.
"There's already a lot of systems and programs in place that are helping that, and Showgirl is one of those," she said.
"It's important to get young females involved and running those competitions in your local community that extend that leadership development and self-confidence."
For the moment, Ms Hanson is back home doing what she loves - cattle and communications.
The 21-year-old helps run the family's beef cattle operation, Hanson Cattle Co, Theodore, which comprises Brangus and Ultrablack studs and a commercial herd of red Brangus/red Simmental herd.
In fact, she's building a website for the family business when QCL interrupts her for a follow-up yarn.
She takes care of all the marketing, from photography to writing advertorials and social media, and also takes a mean bull photo.
When she's not working on the farm business, she's studying for her Bachelor of Communication majoring in journalism and business communication externally through Griffith University and freelance writing, editing and co-producing the podcast 'From The Saddle'.
"I want to go into rural journalism. That's where my passion lies," she said.
"I want to share people's stories - how real and raw they are."
One of the topics front of mind is mental health in the rural sector.
"We don't have that access to those facilities that your large metropolitan areas have," she said.
"Growing up rurally, I witnessed firsthand the effect that it can have and the stigma around seeking help or 'it's too hard' to seek help, so you just push through.
"People then just bury it under the surface and it keeps boiling up.
"Now that I've got little sisters that are going through that tough time in high school, you want to have some support in place around them.
"It's important to start speaking up about those harder topics. Get the conversation out there and making it more normal to speak about."
Representing Toogoolawah Show Society and West Moreton & Brisbane Valley sub-chamber, Olivia Harrison, 23, was named Showgirl runner-up.
Ms Harrison said the competition showed her that women had contributions to make in groups and as individuals.
"I do believe that there is power in a group, 100 per cent. I think Showgirl is a great representation of that," she said.
"We all band together and we make stuff happen together."
Ms Harrison said each individual could also make their mark, and for her, it was promoting ag's paddock to plate stories.
"It's so important to raise awareness in the city about what we do," she said.
"That's where we're going to get the funding and economic support and government support - if they know what we're really about and how hard we're trying to get our net zero happening and reach our goals out there for sustainable agriculture."
Representing the Mount Perry Show Society and Burnett sub-chamber, Casey Cleary, 20, was named Showgirl's Choice winner.
"It was really special spending the time with the girls and getting to know them and it's a nice feeling knowing that they thought that I was a good representative for my community, so it's an honour," she said.
A university nursing student, Ms Cleary is passionate about health and wants to raise awareness of the needs of rural communities.
"At Mount Perry, we only have the health centre open five days a week with a nurse - a doctor comes every fortnight. We don't have any aged care facilities," she said.
"We need more awareness and education around health. Specifically in rural areas, it's not spoken about. I think it's something that's hidden.
Ms Cleary said rural nurses were strong in their careers and she was looking forward to joining their ranks.
"I'm going into my post grad and they say, 'if you go rural, you're going to be a top nurse because you learn every skill set'," she said.
"We do everything in rural. We don't have all the specialists - we are the specialists."
