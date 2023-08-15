A new program has been launched to enhance animal welfare and biosecurity in livestock transport.
The Agtech and Logistics Hub in Toowoomba is delivering an open innovation initiative in conjunction with Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) that aims to identify new traceability solutions.
The new OpenGround program will bring together leading minds from academia, industry, innovation, agribusiness, researchers and government to collaborate.
Through this collaboration, participants will use the network to identify opportunities to improve traceability in a way that benefits all supply chain partners.
Agtech and Logistics Hub director Thomas Hall said the OpenGround program was an opportunity to be proactive with new ideas, which could be particularly valuable given the constant biosecurity risks in the livestock sector such as foot and mouth disease and the industry's desire to continually improve its high animal welfare credentials.
"Traceability in livestock transport is vital because the supply chain is incredibly complex," he said.
"Australia already has world-class and effective livestock traceability systems, but we are always looking for opportunities to improve and prepare for the future.
"The stronger our systems, the better we can respond to challenges that may arise."
Mr Hall said traceability in livestock transport was also a crucial factor for consumers domestically and internationally.
"Enhanced traceability creates an opportunity to further support premium market positioning based on sustainability and ethical production claims," he said.
The OpenGround program includes a special demo day at the Hub on August 24.
The event will showcase leading innovations in the area of livestock traceability that are featured in the program.
