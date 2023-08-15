Seasoned seedstock operators topped the elite RNA Paddock to Palate competition once again during a presentation evening on Thursday night.
More than 300 people from the industry gathered at the RNA Showgrounds, but many more were knocked back, such was the interest in the event.
Organisers commented on the close nature of the competition this year, with Charolais-cross, Shorthorn, and Angus dominating the winning genetic pool.
The coveted Class 40, 100 day HGP-free export, was taken out by G Morgan and Co of Condamine with their Shorthorn cattle.
Impressively, three of the top four teams of carcases in that class were Morgan family-owned.
The Morgan family's winning pen of seven averaged 56.96 per cent dressed, at 382.29 kilograms. They had P8 and rib fat averages of 15.14 and 8.57 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area average of 109 square centimetres and an average lean meat yield of 60.67 per cent.
Texas Angus, Warialda, NSW were just behind them in second place, with Palgrove Pastoral Company, Bukkulla, NSW in third and fourth, and Morgans in fifth and sixth.
Spencer and Sophie Morgan said it was excellent to see results from their dedication to improving their breeding regime, particularly with the win in the HGP free class.
"It gives us confidence going into bull sale season that our genetics can go and add to the profit drivers of our commercial clients, so it just makes it easier to stand behind your product," Mr Morgan said.
"We did come second in the Duncan Sturrock trophy which is the HGP treated class, but I suppose in our program, we are trying to breed towards that HGP-free.
"I don't believe HGPs are bad at all, but it is where the narrative is heading and the consumers are wanting HGP-free, so we've really got to have those genetics that can perform without the assistance of a little added hormone.
"So that's really rewarding when we do well in that class."
After receiving data and feedback from the competition, Mr Morgan said it was valuable to then go back and plan for the next year, in terms of breeding decisions, to continue improving.
"Any feedback we get from, either when we sell or carcase comps like this, we look at it and analyse it, and work out where we're going - what areas we need to fix up, or where we're going well," he said.
"It partly determines which bulls we'll then use for the next joining."
Given their stellar record in the competition, always with Shorthorn cattle, it's no surprise the family are big fans of the breed.
They said that, although Shorthorns may not be the most fashionable of breeds, they have consistently produced results for them over the years.
"Something we've always tried to keep sight of is not trying to follow any one particular trend, but to make sure we're we've always good good middle to high end cattle that can perform in lots of different market situations - grassfed or grainfed," Ms Morgan said.
"That's been our philosophy for a very long time.
"Marbling has also always been something that we've been very conscious of, not losing that and actively chasing that a little bit too."
The winning steers will have brothers up for sale at The Grove's annual on-property bull sale at Condamine on September 14.
