Grain exports ease

Australia exported 2.57 million tonnes of wheat in June, down from 3.3mt exported in May, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Australia's wheat exports for October 2022 - June 2023 are 25.45mt compared to 20.82mt in 21/22.
The major bulk markets again were dominated by Asian markets: Indonesia 493,227 tonnes, Thailand 363,332t and Vietnam 291,200t. Iraq emerged as a major market in June, shipping 265000t.
Australia exported 418,075t of feed barley, 47,807t of malting barley and 395,370t of sorghum in June 2023.
Saudi Arabia continued to be the major buyer of feed barley with 184,000t, then Japan with 155,090t.
China continues to be the key market for sorghum exports with 275,000t, with the majority being exported from Queensland.
China has reinstated Emerald (now Louis Dreyfus) and CBH as recognised exporters of Australian grain to China - welcome news for both these companies and Australian farmers.
Grain prices in Queensland have lifted again over the past week. The ongoing dry weather across the state coupled with China back buying Australian barley supported prices.
Trade talk over the past week is that Australian exporters have already sold in the vicinity of 250,000t of barley to China
New crop barley prices increased by $20 a tonne to $445/t delivered Downs while SFW wheat firmed $25/t to $460/t. Barley is still being shipped into Brisbane from WA and this is expected to continue well into 2024. Barley is offered at $425-430/t FOT ex Brisbane.
The Downs market is bringing barley in from NSW by road transport.
Global grain and oilseed markets drifted lower last week despite a mildly supportive United States Department of Agriculture report released last Friday.
Global wheat production was lowered by 3.3mt with smaller crops in Canada and the EU. World wheat demand was also lowered by 3mt with smaller imports forecast for China and the EU.
Australia's wheat production was unchanged at 29mt,which may be optimistic.
World corn production was lowered by 11mt with the biggest falls in the US and EU due to reductions in yields. US corn yields were estimated at 175.1 bushels per acre.
USDA lowered Canada's canola production estimate to 19mt, which is still too high according to private forecasters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.