Analysis

Australia's grain exports ease during June

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
August 20 2023 - 10:00am
Australia exported 2.57 million tonnes of wheat in June, down from 3.3mt exported in May, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

