Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Mungindi's Burrenbah: Five generations and 134 years of Merino breeding

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 16 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
After five generations and 134 years of Merino breeding, the Amos family's property Burrenbah is on the market. Picture supplied
After five generations and 134 years of Merino breeding, the Amos family's property Burrenbah is on the market. Picture supplied

After five generations and 134 years of Merino breeding, the Amos family's Burrenbah aggregation on the NSW/Queensland border is on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.