Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Bull season rabbit wheel starting

By Lucy Moore
August 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Moore, writer and grazier.
Lucy Moore, writer and grazier.

You can feel it in the air, the impending rush of bull sale season. It was one of my favourite aspects of my old role with this, the Bible of the Bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.