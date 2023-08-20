You can feel it in the air, the impending rush of bull sale season. It was one of my favourite aspects of my old role with this, the Bible of the Bush.
The low murmurs and imperceptible scribbling from prospective clients as they do their first, second and third laps of penned lots.
The invisible hum, a heavy yet equally light aura signalling nervous anticipation seeping from vendors as they wait for the booming call of SALE-O SALE-O!
No matter the season - wet or dry, no matter the market - rising or falling, bull sales are a spectacle of their own kind.
Most sires sold through the ring were chosen for this moment two years prior.
That's a long haul, through branding, weaning, growing growing growing, through to day one of sale prep and ending, if all goes well, with the fall of the hammer.
It's two years of sleepless nights, sweat and tears over injuries, illness and soundness tests to ultimately produce a sale topper whose moment of fame lasts all of a couple of minutes.
If you're fortunate enough to send all nominated on their merry way to new homes and new women, no sooner has the truck door closed than the next crop of brothers are front of mind, and so the cycle continues.
I'm fortunate enough to have operated professionally on both sides of the rail - for years as a commercial bull buyer and now, as a seedstock producer.
Bull buying is stressful enough. Putting some people's annual wage into an animal that could realistically drop dead at any moment would baffle most people, but it's why I love the beef industry so very much.
We are constantly pushing the limits to be better. To breed better, be it better weight for age, better carcase attributes, better milk producers, better tick resistance, better bone, better hindquarters, better heads.
It's all about continuous improvement. We're all on the same journey because I'm sure no one has bred a unicorn yet.
It's a bit like life in general really, isn't it? We're all on the rabbit wheel of being more, doing more, having more.
If at the core of it all is a sense of reason and purpose, then maybe the rabbit wheel isn't such a bad place to be.
On a less symbolic note, I wish all bull buyers and bull breeders great success for the season ahead!
- Lucy Moore, writer and grazier
