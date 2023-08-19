All the fun of the farm at Ekka time

Roll up, roll up!
It's all the fun of the farm in Brisbane this week, with the much-loved Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) in full swing, and I, for one, have been looking forward to it immensely.
Not only have I been psyching myself up for the Alien Abduction ride (dare me!), but more importantly, this iconic event provides a valuable opportunity to bridge the gap between city and country.
Agriculture is an industry with much to celebrate, and there is nothing I enjoy more than showcasing our achievements to showgoers throughout this exciting week.
Farmers are still among the most trusted people in the community, with enormous potential to drive better environmental, social, and economic outcomes both in Australia and overseas - but we have to ensure consumers trust our farming methods and understand why we do what we do.
That's (partly) why AgForce will be at the Ekka for its duration, with a site in the Agricultural Hall managed by elected representatives and staff.
We can't wait to catch up with all the friendly familiar faces, and to begin forging new connections with friends we haven't yet met.
We'll be available to answer all your questions, to challenge any misconceptions, to educate the curious, and to champion the vital role agriculture plays in all our lives.
The other reason we'll be at Ekka, is simply because it's so much fun.
Queensland's largest agricultural show has been running since 1876 and is full of traditions, a unique atmosphere, and childhood memories that have been passed down through generations of families.
And of course, there are the strawberry sundaes - yum!
Don't forget, if you're an AgForce member, our Brisbane office at 110 Mary St is open from 9am until 4pm all week, and you're most welcome to call in for a tea or coffee and relieve yourself of any baggage before you hit the show.
See you there!
