Finding profit in low places

Understandably, the lower commodity prices, higher interest rates, higher input costs and a mixed season has a lot of people on edge regarding profitability.
I reckon plenty of readers will have tapped their foot to the 'Friends in Low Places' song - let's talk about how to find Profit in Low Places as well.
The first suggestion I'd make is to know what's making your business tick now. I've written numerous articles about my concern for complacency after our wonderful run of good seasons, higher prices and low interest. We now need to know what to change to remain profitable in these tighter operating conditions.
In our schools we teach the RCS Three Secrets of Profit, the three key areas we can focus on to increase (or find) profit.
While conditions have changed, we are still seeing good prices and low interest rates when considered over the past few decades. Keep coming back to solid business principles, make good decisions and manage your way forward.
