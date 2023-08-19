Finding profit in low places

Reduce overheads. The real focus here is cost efficiency - finding the optimal level of overhead costs your business can justify for its scale. Are there any costs that can be cut out? Which ones can be negotiated lower or restructured?

Increase gross margin. This is aimed at production efficiency - the relationship between the production income an enterprise is generating and the amount of direct costs spent (or invested) to generate that income. Ideally this is analysed at an enterprise level to know what enterprises are working and which ones might be bludging.