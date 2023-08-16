FOR Jim Harvey, watching the stud cattle judging at the Royal Queensland Show brings back fond memories of competing.
Mr Harvey, Roadvale, has been attending the show for about 67 years, having led cattle for the first time on the city stage when he was almost 17 years old.
"I've only been away from one show and that was because I was in hospital with mumps so wasn't able to lead or do anything that year," he said.
Mr Harvey said it was quite different when he was first attending.
"You were there for a fortnight," he said.
"You'd come down three or four days before judging started and you weighed them and washed them and got them settled in.
"You stayed right through to the end of the show because the dairy cows come in after you and the grand parade was all the animals in those days."
Mr Harvey said the breeds on show had also changed over the years.
"I can remember when Brahmans first started showing," he said.
"There was only about three or four Brahman bulls that came to the Ekka the first time.
"In my early days Shorthorns, Angus and Herefords were the main breeds."
Mr Harvey said he first began to learn the craft of showing when he was about nine.
"I come from a dairy farm originally," he said.
"We used to feed a lot of my uncle's (cattle) and break them in and teach them to lead for shows when I was a kid."
Along with wife Margaret, Jim runs a commercial Droughtmaster herd of between 110 and 120 breeders and and turn cattle off into the MSA grass-fed market.
They have had great success with their Droughtmasters, having taken out the champion carcase in the 70 day class of the Paddock to Palate awards last year, as well as finishing second in the pen of six carcases in the same class.
But it wasn't always Droughtmasters for the pair who had a Hereford stud, J-Mar, until about 16 years ago.
"We put a Brahman bull in first and then put Droughtmasters," Mr Harvey said.
"We tried a few different things - Gelbviehs and Santas - but we stuck with the Droughtmasters.
"Droughtmasters suit us much better without the hair and they don't harvest any ticks."
Being on range country Mr Harvey said their doing ability was another big plus.
However Mr Harvey said Herefords still held a special place in his heart having taken out several grand champion ribbons for their bulls at both Brisbane and Sydney Royals, as well as a grand champion female.
"We used to bring teams of about 22 bulls to the Ekka - the biggest team I bought was 28 to Brisbane with females and bulls," he said.
With their history the Harveys were also keen observers of the Hereford judging this year.
"I've got to keep in touch with the Herefords as well," Mr Harvey said.
