Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Ekka 2023: Jim Harvey on attending Ekka for 67 years

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
August 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret and Jim Harvey, Roadvale, by the Droughtmaster ring.
Margaret and Jim Harvey, Roadvale, by the Droughtmaster ring.

FOR Jim Harvey, watching the stud cattle judging at the Royal Queensland Show brings back fond memories of competing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.