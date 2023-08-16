From small local shows to the big stage ,Quinalow Prep-10 State School could not have been happier to go home with ribbons from their first Royal Queensland Show.
Quinalow's cattle show team coordinator Brooke Cuddihy said the students absolutely loved the experience.
"It was so much bigger than I think they imagined," she said.
A total of 12 students from year six to year 10 headed to the show, along with their three steers, for paraders, junior judging and led steer events.
The students had success coming away with several ribbons including third in the carcase competition for their Speckle Park steer, Atom.
"We're completely thrilled," she said.
"The response from the community is all positive - they're so pleased that our students have been able to experience something they may not have been able to do with their own families."
And it was that support that got them there.
Ms Cuddihy said their winning steer was donated by a local, Marion Simmonds, Tara.
"He has been wonderful for our school," she said.
"He's been quiet and able to achieve in the open and carcase class. We're so lucky to be able to have the support of people in the community at our school."
Normally competing in local shows on the Darling Downs, Ms Cuddihy said it was time for them to try their luck in the city.
"This time we decided we've done enough training so we can start going to bigger shows like Ekka and potentially beef next year," she said.
While they are only a small school of about 60 students Ms Cuddihy said there was plenty of students keen to be a part of their cattle show team.
"It's growing every single year," she said.
"We're starting to attract a lot more students to our school because of our ag program and the opportunities we're giving our students."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
