Cattle listings up on AuctionsPlus

Cattle listings increase on AuctionsPlus, but demand and value over reserve fall

August 15 2023 - 11:00am
CATTLE

AuctionsPlus cattle listings lifted to 11895 head, increasing by 3 per cent. The larger offering was met with easing demand as clearance fell to 45pc, while value over reserve also fell to $51.

