Cattle listings up on AuctionsPlus

AuctionsPlus cattle listings lifted to 11895 head, increasing by 3 per cent. The larger offering was met with easing demand as clearance fell to 45pc, while value over reserve also fell to $51.
As expected, listings are increasing each week as the days get longer and developing dry conditions are restricting any improvement in restocker demand.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 2238 head and averaged 820/head - down $35 from the previous week for a 58pc clearance. Prices ranged from 265 - 364c and averaged 347c/kg lwt.
From Tambo, a line of 67 Santa Gertrudis/Santa Gertrudis steers aged eight to 10 months and weighing 271kg returned $960/head, or 354c/kg lwt.
Steers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 1453 head and averaged 1117/head - down $55 for a 39pc clearance. Prices ranged from 92 - 355c and averaged 325c/kg lwt.
From Uranquinty, NSW, two even lines of 65 Angus/Angus steers aged 10 to 12 months and weighing 353kg returned $1255/head, or 355c/kg lwt.
A line of 20 Friesian steers from Corryong, Victoria, sold for the low price of 92c/kg lwt, or $315/head.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 1664 head and averaged $630/head - down $1 for a 53pc clearance. Prices ranged from 159 - 341c and averaged 269c/kg lwt.
From Armidale, NSW, three even lines of 100 Angus/Angus heifers aged 9.5 to 11 months and weighing 232kg returned $680/head, or 293c/kg lwt and will all travel to a buyer in Blackall.
From Emerald, a line of 102 Brangus/Brangus heifers aged seven to 12 months and weighing 261kg returned $890/head, or 341c/kg lwt.
Heifers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 865 head and averaged 1039/head - down $144 for a 35pc clearance. Prices ranged from 137 - 305c and averaged 285c/kg lwt.
From Mount Tenandra, NSW, a line of 68 Angus/Angus heifers aged 12 to 14 months and weighing 397kg returned $1120/head, or 282c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Quirindi, NSW.
Both offerings and results were mixed for breeding stock last week as producers grapple with the tough decision to either hold or sell.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a smaller offering of 429 head and averaged $1337/head - up $128 for a 56pc clearance.
From Bollon, NSW, two even lines of 63 Droughtmaster/Droughtmaster cross heifers aged 20 to 24 months and weighing 457kg returned $1410/head, and will travel to a buyer in Mitchell.
PTIC cows registered a larger offering of 488 head and averaged 1075/head - down $314 for a 12pc clearance.
From Toowoomba, a line of 19 Santa Gertrudis/Santa Gertrudis cows aged three to four years old and weighing 473kg returned $1200/head.
Sheep and lamb listings rose 12pc last week, with 33,374 head offered. The larger offering was met with subdued buyer interest, as clearance at auction was well below average, eventually climbing to 33pc.
The poor clearance at auction is consistent with a value over reserve that is negative, given 71pc of the sold lots were secured post-sale. This is an indication of the state of the market where vendors are having to accept prices less than their reserve.
After a slow start that has ebbed and flowed, new season lambs are starting to see some larger numbers coming online, with 8800 head offered last week. Listings are coming from SA, Qld and NSW and recorded an average value over reserve of $7/head.
For some context the 29,538 head of new season lambs listed so far in 2023 is 28pc behind 2022 and 61pc behind 2021 showcasing the indecision in the current market and the high supply that remains on farm.
Crossbred lambs continue their supply drive, as new season lambs start to make their presence felt in the market, with the 7480 head rising $1 to average $74/head.
From Bourke, NSW, a line of 485 White Suffolk/Merino Mar/May '23 drop mixed sex lambs weighing 35kg lwt returned $70/head, or 197c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Picola, Vic.
Merino ewe lambs rose $6 to average $79/head for the 2868 head that was offered and reached a final clearance of 46pc.
From Spalding, SA, a line of 280 Poll Merino Jun/Jul '22 drop lambs weighing 44kg returned $110/head.
First-cross ewes remained firm, rising $1 to average $182/head for the 1084 head on offer.
From Tullamore, NSW, a line of 300 Border Leicester/Merino ewes aged 12 to 13 months and weighing 62kg returned the top price at $190/head.
