Hundreds of spectators crisscrossed the main ring at this year's Royal Queensland Show to watch the judging of the stud beef cattle on Friday and Saturday.
From all walks of life, city and country spectators could choose from a myriad of cattle in all shapes, sizes and colours to sit and watch parading - and listen to the judges' comments and reasoning behind their decisions.
A total of 21 beef breeds were represented with the small breeds judging still to take place this Friday.
Strong crowds on the official first day of the Ekka meant there were plenty of spectators for the interbreed competition, which was taken out by the Red Angus, Hereford and Droughtmaster breeds.
Queensland Country Life is out today and features a 56-page liftout in this week's edition with all the breed reports and stories.
You can also grab your free champions poster inside.
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
