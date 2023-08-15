Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Brookstead farmers take out top prize

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated August 15 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Bayer Australia Cotton Grower of the Year, Johannes Roellen on his farm at Brookstead. Picture supplied.
The 2023 Bayer Australia Cotton Grower of the Year, Johannes Roellen on his farm at Brookstead. Picture supplied.

Brookstead cotton growers Johannes and Scarlett Roellen have been named the 2023 Bayer Australia Cotton Grower of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.