"Some of the sire lines represented include the $160,000 Millah Murrah Paratrooper, the $140,000 Dunoon Prime Minister, the $80,000 Millah Murrah Quixote, Chiltern Park Moe, MM Loch Up, Ascot Phoenix, and Sprys General, among others. Sale heifers by these bulls are also in the sale. Potential heifer bulls will be identified in the catalogue."