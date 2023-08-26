Queensland Country Life
All polled draft for Ascot sale

MS
By Matt Sherrington
August 27 2023 - 6:00am
Lot 5 in the Angus bull section for the 2023 sale was sired by Dunoon Prime Minister and is out of Millah Murrah Brenda F123, Hallmark's dam. Pictures supplied
A sterling draft of 183 Angus and Charolais that are ready to work, survive and thrive have been catalogued for the All Polled Ascot Bull and Heifer Sale on Friday, September 15 from 1pm.

MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

