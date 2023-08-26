A sterling draft of 183 Angus and Charolais that are ready to work, survive and thrive have been catalogued for the All Polled Ascot Bull and Heifer Sale on Friday, September 15 from 1pm.
For their 16th on-property spring sale at North Toolburra, in Warwick, Ascot stud principals Jim and Jackie Wedge have selected 75 polled Angus bulls, 65 polled Charolais bulls, of which 50 have DNA tested positive as homozygous polled, and 43 polled heifers.
The 75 Angus bulls drafted for this year's sale will consist of 50 two-year-olds and 25, 16 to 18-month-olds.
"Some of the sire lines represented include the $160,000 Millah Murrah Paratrooper, the $140,000 Dunoon Prime Minister, the $80,000 Millah Murrah Quixote, Chiltern Park Moe, MM Loch Up, Ascot Phoenix, and Sprys General, among others. Sale heifers by these bulls are also in the sale. Potential heifer bulls will be identified in the catalogue."
The 65 Charolais bulls selected include 42 two-year-olds and 23, 16 to 18-month-olds, all of which are polled or polled/scurred with close to 50 being homozygous polled, which is the largest PP offering the Wedges have offered to date.
"Some of the sires represented in the sale are: Moongool Pilgrim, Rosedale Lump Sum, Rosedale Quantum Leap, Ascot Masterpiece, Rosedale Nagel, Paringa Kilo Packer, Ascot Juggernaut and first sons by Ascot Hired Hand P81 (purchased by Palgrove a couple of years ago). Potential heifer bulls will be identified in the catalogue."
Mr Wedge said they're also proud to offer 43 purebred, registered and Breedplan recorded all polled unjoined stud heifers, from the heart of the herd again this year.
"The heifer section is comprised of 18 Angus and 25 Charolais (all polled with 21 being PP). All heifers have been sire or parent verified, and have been fully vaccinated for tick fever and Angus heifers have had genomics testing carried out."
Every year the Wedges refine their breeding objectives to keep them relevant to ensure their cattle are efficient, profitable, and deliver what the market demands. This balanced breeding philosophy is four-pronged.
"Temperament, calving ease, and fertility are given top priority.
"We strive for fast early growth, high weight for age particularly aimed at turning cattle off at around the 400 to 600-day range. We still get paid on weight.
"At the same time, we are continually improving the carcase quality traits and finishing ability of our cattle.
"We also haven't lost sight of the most important traits of yield, as this is one trait that affects profit at slaughter time as much as anything."
Ascot has a strong quality assurance program in place which includes and meets the new Immune Ready standard, as well as independent structural and temperament assessment, semen morphology testing, and vet checks. A bull breeding soundness certificate is also issued with every sale bull.
Ascot will offer free delivery to most major centres in Queensland and New South Wales.
Supplementary sheets with weights, scans, and more, for all sale cattle, will be available close to 10 days before the sale and will be put up on the Ascot website.
Complimentary morning tea, lunch, and after-sale refreshments will be provided on sale day.
"We look forward to catching up with you on sale day with inspections from 10am, with the Angus bulls to be first off the rank at 1pm.
Presale inspections are welcomed by contacting the Wedges.
Those who are unable to attend the sale in person can bid from home via the AuctionsPlus online platform.
Photos and videos of all bulls are on the Ascot and AuctionsPlus websites.
For enquiries please call the selling agent from Elders, Colin Say & Co, or Nutrien Ag Solutions.
