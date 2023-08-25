A gradual shift towards producing a high-content Red Angus article continues to be the focus for the Bignell family, situated at Gloucester in the lower Mid North Coast region of New South Wales.
David and Narelle Bignell run the commercial beef business from Woodlands 40km west of Gloucester, which was selected by the family in the early 1900s.
They run the operation in partnership with his parents Norman and Jessie, and his brother Steven and his wife Tracy, who're on Avon Park and Marengo, which are both 10km south of Gloucester.
It has been 20 years since the family introduced crossbred Red Angus bulls.
"We were impressed with the progeny they produced so we then bought pure Red Angus bulls. We've become increasingly more attached to the breed as they do the job for us," Mr Bignell said.
"We mainly aim to sell MSA-grade steers to Wingham Beef Exports (NH Foods) and as we've increased our focus on Red Angus production it's clear that our carcase weights have increased. In the last 12 months, we've achieved 90 per cent MSA compliance and we're receiving an average MSA grade of 60."
Though the Bignells herd does have traces of Shorthorn and Simmental blood, they're only sourcing more purebred Red Angus genetics for the time being.
"We'll cross these high-content Red Angus cattle back to another breed in the future for hybrid vigour."
The family conducts spring and autumn calvings to spread out the use of their country.
"Anything that doesn't preg-test in calf goes. We were a bit more lenient in the good seasons by allowing cows to have a second chance but we're being stricter again now with the tougher conditions. We're currently achieving an 85pc conception rate, though we were close to 100pc a couple of years ago."
While solid rainfall descended across their properties through March this year, April didn't provide much liquid gold and cold weather with heavy frosts has been prevalent since.
"We're about to start supplement feeding our first calf heifers, and we'll early wean some of our autumn calves, and though their mothers are doing ok we will need more rain soon."
To obtain more top-of-the-line Red Angus genetics the Bignells bought three bulls from the 2021 Power of Red sale.
"We bought these bulls online. We went through the catalogue and picked out what we liked, which were the higher indexing bulls. The videos of each lot in the sale were very detailed. It all worked well and we're happy with our purchases. I'll be looking to attend the sale in person this year as there are some handy bulls in the lineup."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.