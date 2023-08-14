With few sporting opportunities available, the tiny township of Dulacca and district rallied behind their local campdraft held last weekend. The Dulacca Hoof Pick Campdraft attracted large nominations for the two-day campdraft.
Taroom-based Top X stock and station agent Jay Pearce riding Annie Oakley was victorious in the Lachlan Hughes Memorial Novice with a combined score of 173 points with Mitchell lady Paula Harrison in second place with Barman.
This campdraft was named in honour of Lachlan Hughes who sadly lost his life in a farming accident in 2018 at the age of 36 years. Prior to this tragedy, Lachlan had been a keen supporter of the Dulacca Campdraft and passionate horseman. Mr Hughes was survived by his wife Anna and their three children, William, Hamish and Georgia. The Hughes family, trading as Banchory Grazing, donated the cattle used for the Novice Campdraft.
Committee member Rachel Irwin had a stellar weekend claiming the Shanahan's Livestock Maiden for Maiden riding Soda and was also awarded the highest scoring lady in the first round of the Lachlan Hughes Memorial Novice Campdraft.
Chinchilla competitor Mac Knudsen has been consistently featuring in the juvenile results around the state this year and had a convincing win in the Casa Toro Simmentals Juvenile riding Chics Playgirl with 89 points, eight points clear of second placed Jake Griffiths and Jack.
The blue ribbons continued for the Knudsen family when Mac's mother, Shari, secured the victory in the JK Cattle Company Maiden campdraft, after being forced into a run-off with Lydia Newbury. Mrs Knudsen and One Time Crimson scored 89 points in the decider for a combined score of 266 points, while Ms Newbury managed a yard score of 21 points.
Lucy Withers riding Zara claimed the blue ribbon in the MLE Farming Junior with a huge 20-point lead ahead of Grace Gemmell and Memphis.
The Ladies Campdraft was a tight contest with Hannah Kelly riding Schimmel scoring 88 points to hold a single point lead ahead of Shay Pratt and Tayla Cann. This was a special victory for Ms Kelly as her family, from Juandah Charolais & Charbray Stud, sponsored this event.
Cattle were kindly donated by Banchory Grazing, Paraway Pastoral Company and Golden Pastoral Holdings and carted by Dulacca Transport.
At the Hebel Campdraft held on the weekend, Dirranbandi stock and station agent Steve Burnett was recognised for his 35 years of announcing and volunteering. A special presentation was made to Mr Burnett where he was thanked by the Hebel committee for his ongoing support. Mr Burnett kindly assists many campdrafts and social events along the border and was awarded life membership by the Dirranbandi Campdraft committee last year.
The Hebel Campdraft president, Paul Langley, also acknowledged the ongoing support from the Deshon family, Abarue Feedlot, who have been long-time supporters and sponsors.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Dalby, the Rocky Rush, Sedan Dip, Blue Mountain, Surat Cobb & Co. The Ray White Rural Gracemere CQ Performance Horse Sale will be held Sunday August 20 at Paradise Lagoons with 35 horses catalogued.
