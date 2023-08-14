This campdraft was named in honour of Lachlan Hughes who sadly lost his life in a farming accident in 2018 at the age of 36 years. Prior to this tragedy, Lachlan had been a keen supporter of the Dulacca Campdraft and passionate horseman. Mr Hughes was survived by his wife Anna and their three children, William, Hamish and Georgia. The Hughes family, trading as Banchory Grazing, donated the cattle used for the Novice Campdraft.