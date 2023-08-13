Queensland Country Life
Brangus cows sell for $1510 at Eumundi

Updated August 14 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 8:00am
Cows dearer at Eumundi
Cows dearer at Eumundi

There were 292 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.

