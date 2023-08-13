Cows dearer at Eumundi

There were 292 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
The market continued to show signs of improvement for cows and steers, with cows noticeably dearer. Plainer, younger heifers and lesser quality cattle were met with less demand.
Loughlin Family Trust, Conondale, sold Brangus cows for $1510. Happy Jack Pastoral, Ridgewood, sold Murray Grey steers for $1320. Rod Kleeman, Kandanga, sold a line of Limousin cross backgrounder steers for $1040 and heifers for $800.
D and J Goldman, Mt Mee, sold young Angus weaner steers for $880 and $695 and steer calves for $570. Jenny Adamski, Kandanga, sold Charbray heifers for $800. Steve Wilks, Woodford, sold Charbray steers for $960.
Garry Stonebridge, Obi Obi, sold Euro backgrounder steers for $1000 and cows for $1200. Lorraine Sinclair, Witta, sold Senepol vealer calves for $520.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.