Mixed quality at Emerald

The Emerald combined cattle sale this week saw 1058 head of mixed quality cattle penned.
The yarding was drawn from all local regions with the inclusion of lines from the Pentland and Collinsville regions.
Quality was mixed with a limited yarding of young store cattle and an increase in store conditioned cows.
All the usual meatworks buyers were in attendance and operated strongly over the better quality pens, with significant gains for bullocks.
Heavy bullocks reached 310c/kg, with steers 500-550kg topping at 306c. A line of Santa feeder steers made to 338c with that weight bracket of 400-500kg averaging 321c. Weaner steers made to 372c with the few that were on offer. Heavy cows reached 241c while second grade cows made to 228c.
Feeder heifers reached 261c for the over 400kg types with the 350-400kg types making to 246c and averaged 242c. Weaner heifers topped at 232c to average 210c. A small pen of mixed quality cows and calves made to $1020/unit.
The Connelly family, Peninsula, Clermont, sold Brahman bullocks to 308c to weigh 558kg or $1721. Josh Streeter, Coolibah, Dysart, sold Charolais cross steers to 372c and weighed 268kg and returned $997.
Trent and Julie Jeppesen, Olivevale, Comet, sold Charolais cross heifers to 253c and weighed 534kg to return $1352 while Stew and Di Jeppesen, Olivevale, Comet, sold Charolais cows to 239c to weigh 665kg and returned $1591.
The Pownall family, Skyville, Mornabah, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 220c and weighed 270kg or $594.
Josh and Deanna Ellem, Waverlee, Capella, sold Droughtmaster cross bullocks weighing 592kg which made 308.2c to return $1826/hd. They also sold prime heifers weighing 516kg which made 248.2c and return $1282/hd.
John and Jan Smith, Birraban, Springsure, sold Angus cross bullocks weighing 656kg which made 290.2c to return $1904/hd.
