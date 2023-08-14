Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Brahman bullocks 558kg make 308c/$1721 at Emerald

Updated August 14 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mixed quality at Emerald
Mixed quality at Emerald

The Emerald combined cattle sale this week saw 1058 head of mixed quality cattle penned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.