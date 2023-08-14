Queensland Country Life
Brangus weaner steers make 402c/$1126 at Gracemere

August 14 2023 - 11:00am
Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions, with Brangus steers offered by J and Y Galea, Sarina, that sold for 402.2c/kg, averaging 280kg to return $1126/hd. Picture by CQLX
CQLX combined agents were met with another strong yarding at last week's prime and store sale with 3109 head on offer consisting of 1232 steers, 1378 heifers, 482 cows, three cows and calves and 14 bulls.

