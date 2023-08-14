CQLX combined agents were met with another strong yarding at last week's prime and store sale with 3109 head on offer consisting of 1232 steers, 1378 heifers, 482 cows, three cows and calves and 14 bulls.
There was a good line of EU Brahman, Droughtmaster and Brangus No.2 Feeder heifers from Nebo and another good line of EU No.3 Droughtmasters, Charolais and Brahman locally from Wycarbah.
There were also other runs of cattle from Proserpine in the north, Dingo in the west, south to Mundubbera and all other local areas in between.
Agents were met with a strong panel of buyers and all meatworks in attendance.
I and K Singleton, Dingo, sold Brahman bullocks for 284c/kg weighing 762kg to return $2165/hd.
Riverside Pastoral Co, Nebo, sold Brahman steers for 294c weighing 436kg to return $1283/hd.
Charlevue Cattle Co. Dingo, sold No.3 Brangus weaner steers for 380c weighing 316kg to return $1200/hd.
MS and CE Johnston, Calliope, sold Brangus weaner steers for 380c weighing 285kg to return $1084/hd.
J and Y Galea, Sarina, sold Brangus weaner steers for 402c weighing 280kg to return $1126/hd.
SA Bell and JN Williams, sold Droughtmaster steers for 316c weighing 265kg to return $837/hd.
K and J Cormack, Mundubbera, sold Brangus steers for 356c weighing 262kg to return $933/hd.
June Ogilvie, Dululu, sold Charbray weaner steers for 374c weighing 234kg to return $877/hd.
Busby Cattle Co, Targinnie, sold Brangus steers for 398c weighing 218kg to return $870/hd.
R Breslin, Calliope, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 229c weighing 582kg to return $1335/hd.
RP Murray Marmor, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 220c weighing 568kg to return $1251/hd.
Wotonga Grazing, Nebo, sold a run of Droughtmaster cows topping at 225c weighing 524kg to return $1180/hd.
Riverside Pastoral, Nebo, sold a run of No.2 Brahman/Brangus and Droughtmaster heifers for 272c weighing 327kg to return $890/hd.
MA, MB and MC Hanrahan, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 254c weighing 318kg to return $809/hd.
Rowe Cattle Co, Moranbah, sold Angus cross heifers for 264c weighing 242kg to return $639/hd.
M, M and M Hanrahan, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 258c weighing 223kg to return $577/hd.
