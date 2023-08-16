The Speckle Park ring saw a lift in entries at this year's Ekka, with studs from across the state and NSW exhibiting 78 head, up from 61 in 2022.
In the end, the competition's top honours were shared between Speckle Park breeder Celia Mackay, Celamba Speckle Park, Bullamankinka, Tarawera, who exhibited the grand champion bull, and New South wales exhibitors Wayne and Cindy Tucknott, Harrington, who exhibited the grand champion female.
The exhibits went before judge Tom Wildling-Davies of Premier Livestock Solutions, Brisbane.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
