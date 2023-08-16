Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: All the snaps from the Speckle Park stud judging

Updated August 16 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 2:00pm
The Speckle Park ring saw a lift in entries at this year's Ekka, with studs from across the state and NSW exhibiting 78 head, up from 61 in 2022.

