Last week she was wearing heels and her 2022 Queensland Country Life Showgirl sash, but this week Sarah Rose is standing out in the RNA grounds because of the hi vis vest that's marking her out as part of the show veterinary team.
Because she was in town anyway for the 2023 Showgirl awards judging and presentation, a friend suggested she put her veterinary skills to work as well, and she jumped at the chance.
And true to form for someone who's spent the last 12 months being the face of Queensland shows for young women around the state, she's relishing the opportunity that being part of the vet team is giving her to interact with the general public on the Ekka grounds.
"I really enjoyed this last 12 months wearing both hats, and I've really tried to intertwine the two," she said.
"When I've been going to the shows I've been jumping in the stud cattle rings because that's where I'm most comfortable, and I know people really appreciate it when there's someone there that can deal with animals and knows how to move around them.
"It's been really great to have those skills around me.
People think of Showgirl and think of a well dressed young lady, and I've really enjoyed people's reactions when they come up to me ask what I do and I say I'm a vet.- Sarah Rose. QCL Showgirl 2022
"It's a great conversation starter."
She works under Jane Manchon of Trinity Ranch Veterinary Services at Tamworth, who has the Ekka contract, and deals with everything from cattle, horses, dairy, goats and sheep, to chickens, the animal nursery, and even the animals in the night show if anything is needed.
The role covers everything from animal welfare and biosecurity to making sure the public is safe.
"It can be a little challenging in the sense that you don't often have people bringing their chickens into the vet," Ms Rose said. "It's making me review my notes from university, that's for sure, but it's been good to put those skills to work in a different situation."
Also interesting have been the questions people have asked her, from what breeds the cattle are and the purpose of the rings in their noses, to what their purpose is, being tied up and paraded around.
That's where she gets to explain genetics and breeding, and how that translates to better meat on the plate for everyone.
"Definitely welfare is a big thing," she said.
"You hear those side comments - oh, they're tied up, but we just like to let people know, these animals just about live a life of luxury.
"They get breakfast, lunch and dinner in bed, and people are cleaning up every little speck of matter in their sawdust.
"They're so relaxed, it's a dream life for a cow."
Far from objecting to the comments, Ms Rose loves that people are confident enough to come up and ask questions.
"It shows that they're curious, that they want to expand their knowledge," she said.
"Obviously part of the great thing about the Ekka is that we're bringing the country to the city - we're bridging that gap, we're here to educate the public that might not know otherwise - so it's been a really good opportunity."
Ms Rose was also happy to report that after a number of years in abeyance, UQ vet students in their final year of study are now back working at the Ekka.
"It's a 10-day block, their final prac," she said.
"They've been told, pretend you're a clinician - they can't give advice or treatment but they tell us their thoughts and we make sure they're on track and give out any medication."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
