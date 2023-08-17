Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Santa Gertrudis breeders present Scott Ferguson with life membership

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 17 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 4:00pm
Scott Ferguson, Keith McRobert, Kaylene Mann and Russell Gray acknowledged for their service.
Four people who have given their all to advance the Santa Gertrudis breed in Australia were recognised during the judging at the Royal Queensland Show, beginning with a surprise certificate of appreciation to the 'Voice of the Ekka' Keith McRobert.

