Four people who have given their all to advance the Santa Gertrudis breed in Australia were recognised during the judging at the Royal Queensland Show, beginning with a surprise certificate of appreciation to the 'Voice of the Ekka' Keith McRobert.
Although the other three presentations had been made public ahead of time, Mr McRobert was unaware that his daughters and the breed community were gathering to hear the accolades for himself as well as the others.
Speaking as an RNA councillor and Santa Gertrudis breeder, Liz Allen told the crowded ringside audience that everyone wanted to be a steward in the ring he was working in because of his professionalism.
He began his own stewarding journey in 1998 and has been announcing for 32 years.
"His voice is synonymous with the Santa ring, the champion of champions judging and parades, and it's the thing that tells everyone in the beef cattle world that the Ekka has arrived for another year," Ms Allen said.
Mr McRobert has been attending the Ekka for over 70 years and in 2019 was recognised by the RNA for 30 years of service as a steward.
His daughter Libby McRobert said that once he started in the Santa ring, there was no going back.
"Having known so many Santa families from his time as an agent, it was the perfect place for him to be," she said. "Nowadays, without having the need to travel to the bush all that often, the Ekka is his place where he catches up with all the families and people he's known for so long."
Following that, a man described as 'living and breathing' Santa Gertrudis, Scott Ferguson was awarded life membership to the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association of Australia.
Mr Ferguson began a fitting service at the age 19, focusing on Santa Gertrudis cattle, and exhibited over 100 head for a number of years at the Ekka.
Beginning the Glenn Oaks stud at Clifton in 1985, he has served as SGBAA president, been the secretary of the Big S group for many years, been a member of the Heartland group, and started the Santa Central sale in 2006.
The stud claimed a breed record in 2020, selling Glenn Oaks Palo P1211 for $126,000.
Current SGBAA president Michael Doering remembered that Mr Ferguson had been the shed captain for the Santa breed at the Ekka for many years as well.
"He always had the cattle lined up and ready to go," he said. "He's also led judging schools, teaching people how to pick cattle."
SGBAA classifier Russell Gray said there was no one, apart from Mr Ferguson's father-in-law Alistair Bassingthwaighte, who had done more for showing Santa cattle at the Ekka.
Mr Gray himself was recognised for his 36 years as a classifier for the breed.
SGBAA president Michael Doering said one only needed to look around the ring to see what a good job the classification system had done for the breed, which Mr Gray had overseen.
Mr Gray thanked everyone for being supportive of the classification system.
"I was just directing the system, telling you what the rules were," he said. "My message for maybe the next classifier listening today is to be firm but fair."
Also serving for 30 years is registrar and office manager Kaylene Mann, who was thanked for her dedication to members' needs.
"Everyone knows her - you've spoken to her on the phone for the last 30 years," Mr Doering said.
For her part, Ms Mann thanked the team for their support and told members to keep their calls coming.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
