The four hour trip north from Wellington Vale, NSW, to the Royal Queensland Show, was worth it for two young sisters who were this year first time exhibitors in the Speckle Park ring.
Susie, 14, and Aly Lockwood, 16, of Wellington Vale, NSW, first established their Superb Speckle Park stud back in 2020 at their parent's property Bellview, who run an embyro transfer contracting business.
The sisters both got their foot in the stud game when they purchased their stud's foundation female, Waratah Pho Finish N103, for $11,500 at the Waratah Speckle Park annual sale at Guyra, NSW.
Susie said it has been an exciting process to follow.
"Our family do embryo transfer work and when we purchased (Pho Finish N103) we started flushing her," she said.
Three years on, they now run up to 45 Speckle Park cattle and they tasted success at this year's Sunshine Coast Agricultural Show in early June, where their heifer, Superb Twilight, won champion heifer.
Aly said they got into Speckle Park for not only their breed reputation but also their ideal phenotype appearance.
"They're much prettier than other breeds," she said.
Superb Speckle Park stud exhibited five cattle at this year's Ekka, including one bull, three heifers and one led steer, which were fitted by M&M Show Steers and Fitting Service team, while the steer was prepared by John Willcocks.
Overall, their bull Superb Tyrone placed first in the bull 12 months and under class, first in the progeny stakes group, with their Wattle Grove Moonshine E10 progeny third in breeder's group, while their Superb Tilly came third in heifer, 12 months and under 14 months.
"It was our first time exhibiting cattle at the Ekka and we were fairly nervous coming to the show, but also very excited," Susie said.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
