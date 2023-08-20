Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Ekka 2023: See who was at the Santa Gertrudis judging at the Ekka

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The stands at the Santa Gertrudis judging ring are always a popular place to be and the first Friday of the Ekka was no exception.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.