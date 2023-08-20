The stands at the Santa Gertrudis judging ring are always a popular place to be and the first Friday of the Ekka was no exception.
People from New South Wales and around Brisbane were rubbing shoulders with regular Queensland bushies on the day.
There were 84 entries from 12 different studs, some of them new to the ring at Brisbane, but it was long-time exhibitors, the Hatton family at Chinchilla, and the Bassingthwaighte family at Wallumbilla that claimed the major ribbons for Diamond H and Yarrawonga studs.
Four people who have given their all to advance the Santa Gertrudis breed in Australia were recognised during the judging, including the presentation of life membership to Scott Ferguson, a certificate of appreciation to ring announcer Keith McRobert, and recognition of 36 years of service by classifier Russell Gray and 30 years by registrar Kaylene Mann.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
