Santa Gertrudis youth ambassador Lachlan Martin busy at the Ekka

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 13 2023 - 5:00pm
The 2023 Santa Gertrudis youth ambassador Lachlan Martin ready to meet fellow breeders, with Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association general manager Chris Todd. Picture: Sally Gall
Running a Santa Gertrudis stud in NSW with his brothers, plus running a bull depot in Queensland, all at the age of 21 - with credentials like that it's no wonder Lachlan Martin is the breed's youth ambassador this year.

