Running a Santa Gertrudis stud in NSW with his brothers, plus running a bull depot in Queensland, all at the age of 21 - with credentials like that it's no wonder Lachlan Martin is the breed's youth ambassador this year.
Mr Martin grew up with the distinctively cherry red cattle all round him at Riverslea Santas, his family's stud at Inverell, and says although he's 'done a bit' with a few other breeds, he knows Santas are his cup of tea.
"It seems I always come back to Santas," he said.
He was awarded the RJ Kleberg Scholarship this year, named after one of the founders of the breed, and one of his duties has been to attend both the Sydney Royal Easter Show and the Ekka.
Apart from helping distribute ribbons in the Santa ring on Friday, he was taking in tips from the judge Neil Watson, who was the first RJ Kleberg Scholar 32 years ago, in 1991.
He was anticipating that the scholarship would help him meet new people in the breed, which he's been able to do in spades at both major shows, and which hopefully will be expanded to the US shortly.
Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association general manager Chris Todd said they were working to reinstate the exchange program, which stopped after 2018.
"That will be really exciting," Mr Martin said. "I'm hoping to get a lot out of it."
He's the eldest of five brothers, who have recently taken over the family stud, and they also run a contract planting business.
At the same time, Mr Martin and his partner moved to Taroom in February to manage the Dangarfield bull depot for Ben and Amanda Adams, where he oversees the day-to-day needs of around 250 bulls being prepared for sale in September, as well as make the sale complex presentable, and help manage the property.
"Hopefully it'll be a long career, that's what I'm hoping for," he said.
Being 21, he's learning a lot on the run and says it's taking a lot of his concentration.
"The hardest part of my job is continuing to be the best I can," he said.
"I'm just trying to stay on top of my game and continue to learn.
"The best part is being able to deal with the best cattle all the time."
He said it was all adding up to great exposure to people in the industry and growing himself and who he is.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
