At the Ekka for the past 43 years, veteran stud cattle competitor Ian Galloway joked there were more judges outside the show ring than there were in it.
Mr Galloway and his wife, Anne, are the backbone behind Cootharaba Hereford Stud near Roma.
Mr Galloway said his family's Hereford stud had been showing cattle at the Royal Queensland Show for the past 95 years.
The family's involvement started in 1928 when Mr Galloway's grandfather, John James, led two head of cattle on horseback to the rail head at Pomona to put them on the train to the Ekka.
In 1930, the blacksmith, timber cutter and cattleman decided there had to be a better way to get his cattle to the Brisbane show so built a bullock wagon to transport his 10 head of show cattle to the Pomona rail head.
Mr Galloway said his grandfather kicked off the Hereford stud in 1926 to broaden the horizons of his children and only missed showing his cattle at the Ekka when the show was cancelled in 1942 and 1943 because of WW11.
He said the stud still showed cattle during Covid as steers were entered in the feedback trial and entry was paid for some their bulls that were transported to the front gate of another show during that time which was cancelled at the last minute.
"So we've been continuing to show for that length of time and I am the third generation," he said.
Mr Galloway said he had been showing in his own right for 43 years since 1980 and "god willing" would continue showing cattle for many more years to come.
"Showing cattle, especially in the main ring in Brisbane, and winning a championship at the Ekka means a lot as far as promoting your cattle - because if you win a championship here then people in Australia or worldwide will ask what that bull is like so it's quite a good sales pitch to win a blue ribbon at the Ekka," he said.
Mr Galloway said parading cattle alongside other breeders' cattle also gave stud breeders the chance to assess how their cattle shaped up against others.
At this year's Ekka, Mr Galloway said the stud won junior champion bull and reserve senior senior bull in the Hereford competition and scored a first and second prize in the Brangus division.
"So, I am happy with how the judges perceive my cattle," he said.
"All in all, there are more judges outside the ring than there are in the ring, but it's there as a promotion and to ascertain how we sit in the industry."
As well as competing in the stud cattle competition, Mr Galloway have given seven years of his time to the show as a beef cattle committee member and is now an honorary councillor with the RNA.
"So, our (family's) association with the RNA has been a long term thing," he said.
Mr Galloway said he quite often entered cattle in the Roma Show and was planning to compete at Beef Australia next year.
As to the Ekka's relevance today, Mr Galloway said it still had a great feel to it and helped promote country to the city.
"Years ago, our city cousins would come out to the bush and that's not happening quite so much anymore," he said.
"And, our population in the bush is diminishing so the city connection is not quite so big - so, yes...the Ekka does keep the connection between city and country alive."
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
