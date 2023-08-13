Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: International stud cattle judge gives his views on the show industry

By Judith Maizey
Updated August 13 2023 - 9:40pm, first published 3:00pm
International stud cattle judge PJ Budler. Picture by Judith Maizey
International stud cattle judge PJ Budler believes the show industry in many parts of the world is "divorced" from the commercial cattle sector and runs the risk of turning cattle into "circus animals".

