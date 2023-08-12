The Ekka's night of nights, the annual gala was a resounding success, with more than 240 people attending the evening to celebrate the first night of the Royal Queensland Show on Saturday night.
The event celebrated a week of successes for those in the agricultural competitions and welcoming the big crowds into the RNA showgrounds before another week of fun.
Attendees were treated to some of the Ekka's champion food and wines that had claimed ribbons throughout the week.
All proceeds from the Ekka Gala will support the RNA Foundation.
