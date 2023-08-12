Young Ella Cannon took out the grand champion Square Meaters bull at Brisbane Royal on Saturday, while Justin Quilligan from Sowilo Stud claimed grand champion female.
Results:
Breed: Square Meaters.
Judge: Spencer Morgan, The Grove, Condamine.
No. of exhibits: 5.
Junior champion bull: Sowilo Tyrion exhibited by Sowilo Stud Pty Ltd, Beaudesert.
Junior champion female: Chelna touch of class exhibited the Cannon family, Lockyer Waters.
Senior champion bull: Chelna Sneek Preview, exhibited by Cannon family, Lockyer Waters.
Reserve senior champion bull: Rainbow Valley Barossa Gold, exhibited by Justin Quilligan, Beaudesert.
Senior champion female: Oakvale Helen, exhibited by Justin Quilligan, Beaudesert.
Grand champion bull: Chelna Sneek Preview, exhibited by Cannon family, Lockyer Waters.
Grand champion female: Oakvale Helen, exhibited by Justin Quilligan, Beaudesert.
